United Planet Announces Jill Tracy As New CEO On 23Rd Anniversary Of Global Community Building

Jill Tracy is the new CEO of United Planet, a nonprofit focused on global community building. She will lead the organization in expanding its programs & impact.

- Jill Tracy, CEO-elect at United PlanetBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- United Planet , a nonprofit organization with a mission to create a global community, one relationship at a time, proudly announces the appointment of Jill Tracy as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2025. This leadership transition marks an exciting new chapter for United Planet as it celebrates 23 years of driving global impact through experiential learning and service.Founded in 2001, United Planet has engaged over 20,000 participants in its programs, building over 250,000 cross-border relationships. The organization's collective two million hours of service have contributed to addressing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in areas such as global health, environmental sustainability, education, equity, and peace. United Planet's network spans more than 40 countries, involving secondary schools, universities, companies, and nonprofit partners.Jill Tracy, a seasoned global leader with over 21 years at Microsoft, brings a wealth of experience in managing global teams and spearheading initiatives in sales, marketing, and operations. Her passion for global community-building began during her time as an exchange student in Brazil and as a Peace Corps volunteer in Paraguay, where she worked on sustainable development projects. Currently pursuing a PhD in Leadership and Change, Jill is deeply committed to leadership development and experiential education, which will drive her vision for United Planet's future.“I'm honored to step into this role and excited to help United Planet achieve even greater impact,” said Jill Tracy.“Our mission of bridging global divides through technology and service is more critical than ever. I'm committed to expanding our partnerships and resources to connect and empower the next generation of global leaders.”Under Jill's leadership, United Planet will expand its academic and corporate partnerships for both global service-learning and culturally immersive volunteer programs. The organization plans to expand its technology-driven initiatives, including expanding project-based virtual exchanges and virtual internships. These programs bridge the opportunity gap in underrepresented communities, empowering global citizen leaders to address pressing global challenges like climate change.David Santulli, Founder of United Planet, expressed his confidence in Jill's leadership and his appreciation for his journey with United Planet:“Jill has embodied the United Planet ethos and mission throughout her entire life. We are thrilled to have Jill take the helm. It has been the honor of my life to lead United Planet for 23 years, working alongside passionate leaders, volunteers, team members, board members, partners, and supporters from every corner of the globe.”Dave will remain actively involved, supporting special projects and helping to advance United Planet's mission. Jill will also work closely with United Planet's experienced leadership team and world class Board of Directors and network of partners and supporters to drive the organization's ambitious goals forward.“Dave Santulli's 23 years of transformative leadership have paved the way for United Planet's bright future. Thank you, Dave! The Board is thrilled as Jill Tracy takes the helm, bringing her passion, innovative spirit, and rich experience to amplify our impact. With Jill's leadership, we're ready to forge new partnerships, embrace digital transformation, and scale our service programs. Exciting times ahead!,” says Achim Dettweiler, Co-Chair of the Board of Directors at United Planet.“This is a truly pivotal moment in United Planet's history, as our founder Dave Santulli makes the momentous decision to elevate new leadership in the organization while continuing to inspire us all with what we can accomplish on the strength of his original vision. Impressive in her own right, we are elated to see Jill Tracy take on this new role, as she both continues to scale Dave's enduring vision and, together with our amazing Board of Directors, works to bring the world closer together - one relationship at a time," says Tracey Lesetar-Smith, Co-Chair of the Board of Directors at United Planet.ABOUT UNITED PLANETUnited Planet is a nonprofit organization with the mission to create a global community, one relationship at a time. Established in 2001, United Planet offers volunteer abroad programs , virtual internships, internships abroad, gap year volunteering, and global virtual exchange in more than 40 countries. Since its founding, United Planet has engaged 20,000+ participants and served 2 million+ hours toward the United Nations SDGs, focusing on global health, environmental sustainability, equity, education, and peace.

