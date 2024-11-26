Bayport Opens Second Norfolk Branch On Granby Street In Historic Ghent

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BayPort Credit Union has opened its second Norfolk branch to better serve its growing Southside membership. BayPort celebrated the grand opening with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony facilitated by the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce. City official Michael Paris from Norfolk's Department of Economic Development and BayPort's Executive and Board leadership were in attendance.

BayPort's leadership team and Norfolk's Department of Economic Development celebrate the grand opening of the credit union's new Granby Street branch location.

The new branch is located at 2014 Granby Street, at the corner of Granby and 21st Street, in the historic Ghent district. It features a drive-thru and BayPort's YourTeller® interactive teller machines, which allow members to perform complex banking transactions from the comfort and safety of their vehicles.

BayPort renovated the new building space with two main areas to include the branch and a variety of support departments. The addition includes Business Banking, IT, Mortgage, and Executive offices.

BayPort's commitment to Norfolk has been ongoing for a decade. In 2015, BayPort merged with Hampton Roads Postal Credit Union to open its first Norfolk branch inside the United States Postal Service building at 600 Church Street. Today, the credit union proudly serves over 6,500 members in Norfolk.



BayPort is the region's only Community Development Financial Institution and a National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) Low-Income Designated Credit Union. Membership is open to those who live, work, worship, volunteer, or attend school in the Greater Hampton Roads area.

BayPort is committed to helping its Norfolk membership be happy, healthy, and financially wise for life.

About BayPort

In 1928, 12 shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding formed an organization with a specific purpose as a low-interest source of loans and a trusted place to deposit money. Today, BayPort Credit Union is rated a Superior 5-Star Credit Union by Bauer Financial, managing $2.4 billion in assets and servicing 152,000 individuals and businesses with 29 branch locations across the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities.

