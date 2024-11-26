British Swim School Of Newtown-Cannon, Massachusetts, Honored With Netsertive's 2024 Season Of Giving Franchisee Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEWTOWN-CANNON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Netsertive, a marketing provider empowering franchise brands and multi-location businesses to execute localized digital marketing at scale, proudly announces the winners of its second annual Season of Giving: Franchisee Recognition Awards. These awards honor franchisees across the nation for their exceptional achievements and meaningful contributions to their communities.

Nominees for the awards were submitted by franchisors and peers, with evaluations based on business success, community engagement, and philanthropic impact. This year, Netsertive recognizes Ben Fox, owner of British Swim School in Newtown-Cannon, Massachusetts, for his extraordinary dedication to providing access to life-saving swim programs for at-risk children in his community.

A Commitment to Saving Lives Through Swim Education:

Ben and his wife, Bethany, are passionate advocates for drowning prevention, a mission that extends far beyond their swim school. Their efforts focus on ensuring that every child, regardless of financial barriers, has access to British Swim School's survival swim programs. This mission is particularly vital for families whose children fall into at-risk categories for early childhood drowning, the leading cause of death among children aged 1-4.

In 2024, Ben collaborated extensively with The DJ Henry Dream Fund , a nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to help children pursue their passions and overcome financial hardship. Together, they awarded numerous scholarships to families in need, enabling children to participate in British Swim School's critical water safety programs. This partnership exemplifies the Fox family's commitment to creating a lasting impact in their community.

“Being recognized by Netsertive for making a significant impact in our local community is an incredible honor and deeply humbling for us,” said Ben Fox.“As franchise owners of British Swim School, our mission goes beyond teaching swim lessons-it's about saving lives. Every child we help gain access to our survival swim program represents a potential life saved. Knowing that what we do could mean the difference between life and death inspires us to ensure these essential programs are accessible to every child who needs them.”

Supporting a Lifesaving Mission:

As part of the recognition, Netsertive will donate $500 to The DJ Henry Dream Fund, furthering their shared commitment to supporting families and children in need. This donation will help expand access to essential programs that provide children with critical skills and opportunities for growth.

About The DJ Henry Dream Fund:

The DJ Henry Dream Fund provides scholarships to help children overcome financial barriers and pursue their passions. By supporting programs like British Swim School's survival swim classes, the organization empowers children to thrive despite financial challenges, creating a brighter and safer future for at-risk youth.

About Netsertive

Netsertive delivers multi-location marketing solutions that enable franchise brands and businesses to scale localized campaigns effectively. Trusted by over 1,500 brands, Netsertive combines innovative technology with deep local expertise to drive measurable results. Learn more at .

About British Swim School

British Swim School provides life-saving water safety and survival programs to individuals of all ages. Its mission is to ensure that every person has the skills needed to survive and thrive in the water. To learn more, visit .

Netsertive Company

Netsertive

+1 800-940-4351

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.