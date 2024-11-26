Aviation Infrastructure Market Analysis, Growth Drivers And Innovations | Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Aviation Infrastructure is predicted to be worth USD 0.98 trillion in 2024 and will increase at a CAGR of 4.34% over the forecast period (2024-2031).

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aviation infrastructure market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the rising demand for commercial aircraft operations, increasing passenger traffic, and an expanding number of aviation infrastructure projects. With the aviation sector's continued expansion, there is a pressing need for sustainable infrastructure capable of meeting future aviation demands. This will likely lead to greater collaborations between aviation authorities and established infrastructure companies, aiming to alleviate bottlenecks at airports and enhance capacity. These partnerships will be pivotal in advancing large-scale airport projects that are aligned with the anticipated growth in air travel.

Access PDF Sample Report (Including Graphs, Charts & Figures) @

#request-a-sample

Additionally, aviation infrastructure companies are poised to benefit from the growing adoption of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain, which will open up new business opportunities. AI can optimize operations such as air traffic management, predictive maintenance, and passenger services, improving overall efficiency. Blockchain technology holds potential for streamlining supply chains, increasing security, and enhancing transparency in operations. These technological advancements are expected to enhance operational efficiencies and improve service delivery, thereby further boosting the market.

However, the growth of the aviation infrastructure market is hindered by stringent regulations imposed by aviation authorities, which can slow the pace of development and innovation. Regulatory challenges, such as environmental concerns and safety standards, continue to shape the strategic decisions of companies within the sector. Despite these hurdles, the drive for sustainable growth and technological innovation will ensure the long-term development of the market.

Aviation Infrastructure Market Trends

The terminal segment of the aviation infrastructure market is set to experience substantial growth over the forecast period, driven by a surge in global aviation operations and the increasing demand for modernized airport terminals to accommodate rising passenger numbers. As global air traffic continues to rise, many existing terminals are reaching capacity limits, prompting a wave of new construction projects aimed at easing congestion and enhancing overall airport efficiency.

In particular, the need to address airport bottlenecks, improve passenger experience, and expand capacity is fueling investments in the construction of new terminals and the expansion of existing ones. Leading infrastructure companies are increasingly investing in research and development (R&D) to design and build advanced terminal facilities equipped to handle future aviation needs, such as higher passenger volumes and the integration of advanced technologies.

For example, in November 2023, Hensel Phelps, a prominent player in aviation infrastructure, was awarded a contract worth approximately $1.2 billion to construct a new 17-gate terminal at San Antonio International Airport in Texas, USA. This project is a part of ongoing efforts to expand and modernize airports to meet growing demand. Additionally, in September 2023, the Integrated Terminal Building (NITB) at Pune International Airport in India, featuring ten aerobridges and 72 check-in counters, was expected to begin operations by October 2023. This project, which includes the construction of a multi-level parking facility, underscores the growing need for comprehensive terminal upgrades worldwide.

The global market for terminal construction is expected to expand at a rate of approximately 8-9% annually, with a market value projected to surpass $100 billion by the late 2020s. The increasing saturation of existing terminals, along with the need for modernization, is expected to drive this growth, resulting in a positive market outlook for the construction of new airport terminals worldwide. This segment is poised for significant investments as the aviation industry seeks to enhance capacity, improve operational efficiency, and meet the evolving demands of passengers and airlines alike.

Report Link Click Here:

Asia-Pacific Region Expected to Grow:

The Asia-Pacific region continues to dominate the aviation infrastructure market, driven by robust economic growth, rising air passenger traffic, and substantial investments in airport development and modernization. As one of the world's fastest-growing regions for commercial aviation, Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period.

Commercial airline operations have expanded significantly in recent years across the region. The surge in passenger numbers has prompted air carriers to invest heavily in fleet expansion and upgrades. For example, in February 2023, Air India made headlines by announcing a significant order for 250 Airbus aircraft, which is expected to enhance its domestic and international operations. This move reflects the increasing demand for both passenger and cargo capacity, particularly in fast-growing markets like India and China.

The rapid growth in aviation operations is complemented by an increase in infrastructure projects. In 2023 alone, multiple significant developments were announced. For instance, in November 2023, the Indonesian government revealed plans to construct a new airport at an estimated cost of $275 million, which is expected to be operational by 2024. Similarly, in June 2023, Vietnam's Airport Corporation inaugurated Terminal 2 at Phu Bai International Airport, an upgrade valued at approximately $105 million. This new terminal is designed to handle 5 million passengers annually and is equipped with four passenger boarding bridges to enhance passenger flow and operational efficiency.

Asia-Pacific is also home to a rapidly expanding middle class and increasingly sophisticated business hubs, which contribute to the rising demand for air travel. Airport infrastructure investments in the region are projected to exceed $200 billion by 2030, with many countries focusing on building new airports and expanding existing terminals to accommodate the growth. Key markets such as China, India, and Southeast Asia are expected to lead this surge, with both public and private sector investments aimed at improving airport facilities and expanding capacity.

With its ongoing growth in commercial operations, combined with the substantial investments in airport infrastructure, Asia-Pacific is poised to remain the largest and fastest-growing region in the global aviation infrastructure market. The region's forward-looking approach to airport modernization and the development of new infrastructure projects will ensure its dominance in the sector for years to come.

Market Overview:

The aviation infrastructure market is highly competitive, with a diverse range of key players that command significant market shares. Major industry leaders such as Hensel Phelps, Skanska, TAV Construction, AECOM, and Austin Industries are at the forefront of airport infrastructure development, each leveraging their extensive experience and resources to secure large-scale projects.

A key trend in the market is the focus on expanding market share through timely project delivery and securing long-term construction contracts. Many of these players are also forming strategic partnerships with airport authorities to gain a deeper understanding of specific infrastructure requirements. This collaboration allows for more tailored solutions that meet the growing demands of the aviation industry.

In response to evolving industry needs, companies are increasingly incorporating cutting-edge technologies like augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) into their service offerings. These technologies are being applied to optimize design and construction processes, enhance project management efficiency, and improve overall airport functionality. For example, AI is being used to predict and mitigate potential delays, while AR is helping engineers visualize complex infrastructure elements during the planning and construction phases.

As the aviation sector continues to grow-fueled by increasing global passenger traffic and the need for modernized airport facilities-the market is set for sustained expansion. Investments in both new and existing airport projects, particularly in rapidly developing regions such as Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, are expected to drive substantial demand for aviation infrastructure services. With governments and private stakeholders committed to enhancing airport capacity and services, the industry is forecasted to see investments surpassing $300 billion by 2030.

Key players in the sector are well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities by focusing on innovation and long-term strategic growth. With the rise of smart airports, the integration of digital technologies, and the increasing complexity of modern airport design, the aviation infrastructure market is poised for dynamic growth in the coming years.

Aviation Infrastructure Market News



October 2023 : China CAMC Engineering Co. from Beijing has entered into an agreement with the Nicaragua Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure for the reconstruction, expansion, and improvement of Punta Huete International Airport. This project is valued at USD 491 million.

June 2022 : Bechtel Engineering and Construction India Private Limited signed a contract with the Tata Group to support the construction of Noida International Airport, set to serve New Delhi. The project includes constructing terminals, runways, airside infrastructure, roads, utilities, landside facilities, and other buildings, aiming for an opening capacity of 12 million passengers annually by 2024.

April 2023: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), based in India, announced the expansion of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to increase its capacity by 30 million passengers per year. The expansion will include a new terminal building, a second runway, and enhanced airside infrastructure to cater to the growing demand for both domestic and international flights. The estimated cost of the project is USD 500 million, with the expanded facilities expected to be operational by 2025. February 2023: Aéroports de Paris (ADP), the French airport operator, revealed plans to expand and modernize the Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris. The project includes the construction of a new terminal, increased capacity for international flights, upgraded passenger services, and the development of a smart airport system incorporating advanced technologies. The total cost of the modernization project is projected at USD 1.2 billion, with completion anticipated by 2027.

Key Players:



The Walsh Group

McCarthy Building Companies Inc.

Turner Construction Company

Austin Industries

AECOM

Royal BAM Group NV

Hensel Phelps

BIC Contracting LLC

J.E. Dunn Construction Company

PCL Constructors Inc.

Skanska

ALEC Engineering and Contracting

Manhattan Construction Group Inc.

TAV Construction

Hill International Inc. The Sundt Companies Inc.

Market Segmentations:

By Airport Type:



Commercial Airport

Military Airport General Aviation Airport

By Infrastructure Type:



Terminal

Control Tower

Taxiway and Runway

Apron

Hangar Other Infrastructure Types

By Geography:



North America



United States

Canada

Europe



United Kingdom



Germany



France

Rest Europe

Asia-Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa



United Arab Emirates



Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East and Africa

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: #request-a-sample

Related Reports:

Aircraft & Marine Turbocharger Market

The Global Aircraft & Marine Turbocharger Market is Expected to Grow at more than 3% CAGR from 2019 To 2028. It is Expected to Reach Above USD 288 Million By 2028 From a Little Above USD 275 Million in 2019.

Integrated Marine Automation System Market

The global integrated marine automation system market is expected to grow at 10% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 10.38 billion by 2028 from USD 4.40 billion in 2019.

Automotive Coatings Market

The global automotive coatings market is expected to grow at 4.3% CAGR from 2020 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 24.5 billion by 2029 from USD 16.45 billion in 2020.

Automotive E-E Architecture Market

The Global Automotive E-E Architecture Market is expected to grow at more than 11.44% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 184.9 billion by 2028 from a little above USD 84 billion in 2019.

Luxury Cars Market

The global luxury car market size was USD 420.31 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 812.6 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Rail Signal Market

The Global Rail Signal Market is expected to grow at more than 8.7% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 14.5 billion by 2028 from a little above USD 8.8 billion in 2019.

Smart Containers Market

The Global Smart Containers Market size is expected to grow at more than 17% CAGR from 2015 to 2025. It is expected to reach above USD 7.1 billion by 2025 from USD 1.6 billion in 2015.

Electric Vehicle Market

The global Electric Vehicles Market is expected to grow at 16.4% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 628 billion by 2029 from USD 160 billion in 2020.

Water Bikes Market

The global Water Bikes Market is expected to grow at 12% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 46.59 billion by 2029 from USD 16.8 billion in 2020.

Autonomous Ships Market

The global autonomous ships market is expected to grow at 7% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 9.97 billion by 2028 from USD 5.42 billion in 2019.

Oilfield Surfactants Market

The global oilfield surfactants market is expected to grow at 10.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 12.5 billion by 2029 from USD 3.6 billion in 2020.

Actuators Market

The global actuators market size is expected to grow at 8.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 112.74 billion by 2029 from USD 54.1 billion in 2020.

CONTACT: Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) Phone: + 1704 266 3234 Email: ...