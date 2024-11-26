Most Ukrainians Now Support Negotiated Peace With Russia: Polls
Date
11/26/2024 8:13:10 AM
(MENAFN- Asia Times)
The war in Ukraine is at a critical juncture. Kyiv has been given permission to use Western-supplied ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles against targets inside Russia. It did so as soon as that permission was granted, with strikes against Russian military facilities in the Bryansk and Kursk regions. Moscow's response to the strikes has been [...]
Click to share on X (Opens in new window) Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) Click to share on facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Click to print (Opens in new window)
To continue reading, please log in to your AT+ Premium account. Not yet a member? Please signup for GRRM-Newsletter .
MENAFN26112024000159011032ID1108927651
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.