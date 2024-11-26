Nubia Z70 Ultra Launches Globally: Redefining Display, AI, And Imaging

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- nubia, a global leader in innovation, proudly announces the global launch of the highly anticipated nubia Z70 Ultra. This groundbreaking flagship smartphone sets a new benchmark with its revolutionary Nebula AIOS system, cutting-edge seventh-generation Under Display Camera technology, and the world's first 1.5K Full-Screen Display, powered by an AIGC Selfie Algorithm. Additionally, it features a fourth-generation 35mm customized optical lens with an Adjustable Physical Aperture, alongside the industry's first Bionic Dynamic Lens that mimics the human eye. Powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Elite and equipped with a robust 6150mAh battery, the Z70 Ultra delivers exceptional performance, combining power with precision.

nubia Z70 Ultra

Seamlessly integrating advanced AI technology at every level, the nubia Z70 Ultra delivers a truly intelligent, intuitive, and efficient user experience. Whether for work or play, it effortlessly bridges the gap between cutting-edge innovation and daily life, empowering users to confidently embrace the future and all its possibilities.

Seventh-Generation True Full-Screen: Display and

Selfie Redefined

As the latest evolution in nubia's True Full-Screen Flagship Series, the nubia Z70 Ultra introduces groundbreaking advancements in both display and selfie technology. Featuring the world's first 1.5K Ultra-clear True Full-Screen Display, the device achieves an impressive 430 PPI Pixel Density across both the main and under display areas. The screen incorporates a Full-Screen Blue Diamond arrangement, boasting a 144Hz Under Display Refresh Rate and a peak brightness of 2000 nits, ensuring vibrant clarity even in bright sunlight. The FIAA extreme compression wiring technology results in an exceptional 95.3% Screen-to-Body Ratio, while the integrated UDC Ultra Independent Display Chip enables pixel-level display optimization.

For selfies, the Z70 Ultra leverages advanced Nanometer-Level High-Transparency Materials, Independent Pixel Driving Technology, and Invisible Driving Circuit Technology to significantly enhance light transmission through the Under Display Camera. This ensures flawless concealment of the under-display lens in all scenarios. The 16MP Front Camera, coupled with a large f/2.0 aperture and AI Clear Algorithm 7.0, improves preview and shooting results by 30%, delivering sharper, more stable video calls and enhanced overall selfie performance.

The World's First Human-Eye Bionic Dynamic Lens: New Era in Imaging

Imaging that defies convention brings unparalleled depth. The nubia Z70 Ultra introduces the world's first Human-Eye Bionic Dynamic Lens, featuring a Fourth-Generation native 35mm Custom Lens with a variable aperture ranging from f/1.59 to f/4.0. Equipped with a Sony IMX 9 Series, it offers 50MP high-definition resolution, OIS Optical Image Stabilization, a 1G+6P Professional Optical Lens group with ALD coating, and a Blue Glass Spin-Coated IR Filter, all ensuring precision optical calibration. The variable aperture delivers hardware-level optical bokeh in close-up shots, clearer document-edge details, and breathtaking starburst effects on point light sources in star mode.

Additionally, the nubia Z70 Ultra boasts a 64MP Periscope Telephoto Lens with a 1/2-inch Large Sensor, f/2.48 Aperture, and meticulously calibrated optics, enhancing the resolution of long-range images. A 50MP AF Ultra-Wide-Angle Macro Lens with a 13mm Equivalent Focal Length, f/2.0 Aperture, and 122° Ultra-Wide Field of View further elevates its imaging capabilities. Together, these three lenses cover the full focal length spectrum, complemented by a physical mechanical shutter button that adds a DSLR-like ritual to every shot.

AI-powered features bring even more fun to imaging. The AI Ultra Clear and AI Lightning Capture functions intelligently enhance image details, ensuring sharpness even in high-speed motion scenes. The 35mm AI Super Panorama mode guides users to capture multiple images, automatically stitching them into an ultra-high-definition panoramic shot.

Next-Level Gaming and All-Day Power

The nubia Z70 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Elite, paired with enhanced LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 Storage, ensuring seamless multitasking and superior performance. Featuring an AI Gaming Enhancement Chip, the device delivers dual improvements in AI Super-Resolution and Frame Rate, offering stunning visuals and enhancement for smooth, dynamic gameplay. Over 200 popular games are supported. The Battery, with its advanced Silicon-Carbon Anode Material, boasts an impressive 6150mAh Capacity. With IP68 and IP69 Dust and Water Resistance, as well as NFC, the Z70 Ultra provides a comprehensive and enhanced user experience.

Cosmic Window Design: Aesthetic Brilliance Meets Cutting-Edge Technology

The nubia Z Series' signature "Cosmic Window" design continues to evolve, with the Z70 Ultra introducing a gravitational center design. The iconic radiant red circle accentuates its professional imaging capabilities, while the full-metal frame delivers a sleek, sturdy look, highlighting its exceptional display. The micro-arc curve softens the edges for a comfortable grip, making the device lighter and slimmer overall. The glass back panel features a new optical coating and etching, with a starry soft-glow sand finish that offers a refined, tactile feel.

Available in three stunning colors-Black, Yellow, and Blue- stands out with its exclusive "flowing light embossing" technique, combining three-dimensional brush strokes with high-resolution starry night micro-etching and lens nano-textures. The colors are vibrant and radiant, bringing the design to life.

Revolutionary Nebula AIOS: Intelligent Features for Every Scenario

Building on the powerful functionality and efficiency of AI, nubia's Nebula AIOS enhances user emotional engagement, delivering a truly personalized and rewarding experience. The AI Translate feature enables seamless multilingual communication, ensuring barrier-free interactions. The nubia Z70 Ultra integrates AI technology into every detail, offering a convenient, intelligent, and highly efficient user experience. Wherever you are, the nubia Z70 Ultra brings technology closer to everyday life, becoming your ultimate partner in embracing the future.

Pricing and Availability

nubia is excited to reveal the pricing and availability details for the highly anticipated nubia Z70 Ultra in global markets. The cutting-edge device will be available at the following MSRPs:



For the 12GB+256GB variant: $729 in the US, £649 in the UK, and €749 in the EU.

For the 16GB+512GB variant: $829 in the US, £749 in the UK, and €849 in the EU.

For the 16GB+512GB variant (Blue): $849 in the US, £769 in the UK, and €869 in the EU. Available for preorder now, with shipping in December. For the 24GB+1TB variant: $949 in the US, £899 in the UK, and €969 in the EU.

Pre-order for the

nubia Z70 Ultra is now available on the nubia Official Website, where customers can enjoy exclusive offers. Key availability dates are outlined below:



Official Global Launch and Pre-Order: November 26, 2024 (20:00 p.m. HKT, 7:00 a.m. EST, 13:00 p.m. CET) Official Global Open Sale: December 5, 2024 (20:00 HKT, 07:00 EST, and 13:00 CET.)

Official Online Stores:



Global:

EU:

UK: Mexico:

About

nubia

Founded in October 2012, nubia aims to bring high-end innovative smartphones to adventurous users who want to pursue new experiences and an enhanced quality of life. Inspiring the world to "Be yourself," nubia continues to elevate lifestyles by encouraging users to chase their dreams and pursue new passions.

SOURCE Nubia Technology Co., Ltd.

