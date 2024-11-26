RX Japan Presents Premier F&B Matchmaking Opportunities At JFEX WINTER & JAPAN's FOOD EXPORT FAIR WINTER 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) JAPAN INT'L FOOD & BEVERAGE (JFEX WINTER) and "JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR WINTER will be strategically co-located hosted by RX Japan, a leading international trade fair organiser.



These co-located events, which will take place at the prestigious Makuhari Messe from November 27 to November 29, provide an unparalleled opportunity for international buyers, retailers, and distributors to discover, connect, and interact with high-quality Japanese and international food and beverage (F&B) products while guaranteeing easy access to beneficial B2B matchmaking services.

A Collaborative Strategy for Business Achievement



By strategically combining these two prominent events, RX Japan aims to improve the ever-changing F&B scene. From global F&B solutions to traditional Japanese products, the co-location will offer a wide range of products with substantial buying potential. Moreover, due to this streamlined setup, international buyers now have an unmatched chance to learn about F&B product breakthroughs, cross-industry insights, and the newest trends in and out of Japan.



More event features pave the way for assisting exhibitors to reach their target. To maximise networking and purchasing opportunities for both domestic and foreign key individuals, these specialised matchmaking services are designed to link exhibitors with possible purchasers. Given that, exhibitors and attendees will be able to take advantage of networking possibilities and explore potential collaborations thanks to this calculated step that will enable smooth B2B contacts.



Cost-Effective and High-Impact Participation



This co-located format has many benefits for exhibitors. JFEX WINTER will have a mix of Japanese and international exhibitors. Given that, this will give chance to these global manufacturers, suppliers, and companies to introduce their newest F&B products to Japanese consumers. This in return would provide access to a wider range of prospective customers, cost savings, and increased return on investment (ROI) due to exposure to a more varied and expansive audience.



On the other hand, "JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR WINTER visitors would have the opportunity to discover high-quality Japanese F&B products from major local brands. Participants can also establish direct connections with professionals in the field, learning about the newest developments and trends in the international F&B business. With the help of the event's exclusive networking platform, attendees can develop beneficial relationships and explore fresh business prospects in the F&B industry.



With more value for their money, exhibitors can concentrate on interacting with high-potential customers and building lasting relationships. JFEX WINTER and "JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR WINTER help exhibitors have a more effective, focused, and significant participation by cutting costs and increasing visibility, which strengthens their position in the competitive F&B market.



Join the JFEX WINTER and "JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR WINTER



Take in the display of the Japanese and international F&B products at JFEX WINTER and "JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR WINTER. For buyers, retailers, and distributors looking for the newest trends and developments in the F&B industry, both events offer the perfect platform for premium ingredients and distinctive beverages. In addition to participating in beneficial B2B matchmaking sessions and learning about an amazing selection of items designed for the worldwide market, attendees will have the unique chance to establish direct connections with Japanese and international suppliers.



Visit to register and find additional information and updates about the shows at

