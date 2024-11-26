(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Recently Formed U.S. Company to Support Satellite Bus Design, Manufacturing, and Business Development for Global D-Orbit Group

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Advanced Technologies, Inc. ("Spectrum"), a subsidiary of Ocutrx Technologies, Inc. ("Ocutrx") and a leader in precision and assemblies manufacturing for over 25 years,

today announced it has been named manufacturing partner for D-Orbit USA, the recently formed U.S. member company of Italian space logistics company D-Orbit Group. As part of the partnership, Spectrum is renovating a 7,500 sq ft facility, including the construction of a 2,000 sq ft ISO 8-100,000 Clean Room for assembling multiple satellite buses at once. Spectrum will provide material management, PCBA manufacturing, harness manufacturing, and final assembly of the D-Orbit USA satellite buses.

Spectrum Advanced Manufacturing Technologies x D-Orbit USA

Continue Reading

"We are honored to partner with the highly respected D-Orbit Group as they enter the U.S. market," said Jeff Gilbert, CEO of Spectrum. "Spectrum and D-Orbit share the same values of dedication to our customers, commitment to a high quality of excellence, and relentless pursuit in pushing innovation forward with never-fail electronics and assemblies. Our partnership is a natural fit and we are happy to dedicate a large portion of manufacturing space for them. We look forward to growing together and making a lasting impact on the burgeoning satellite industry."

Since its founding in 2011, D-Orbit Group has cemented itself as a market leader in space logistics and transportation, with a lengthy track record of space-proven technologies and successful missions. D-Orbit USA, founded in 2023, will be focused on satellite bus design, manufacturing, and business development in the United States satellite market. Its founding team is comprised of distinguished aerospace executives, including Mike Cassidy, CEO, formerly of Google; Mark Krebs, VP of Guidance and Control, formerly of SpaceX and Amazon's Kuiper; Miles Gazic, VP of Avionics and Software, formerly of SpaceX; Danny Field, VP of Mechanical Engineering, formerly of OneWeb; and David Harrower, VP of Business Development, formerly of Terran Orbital.



Mike Cassidy, CEO of D-Orbit USA, added, "We are excited to kick off this partnership as high-reliability manufacturing is instrumental to our success, and we are thrilled to have Spectrum as our manufacturing partner. The Spectrum team has been a longtime leader in the production of never-fail satellite electronics and assemblies, which makes us proud to partner together to meet the needs of our customers."

About Spectrum

Spectrum Advanced Manufacturing Technologies, Inc. (Spectrum AMT) is a prominent leader in High Reliability Circuit Card Assembly and Contract Manufacturing, with over 25 years of industry experience. Serving sectors such as Aerospace, Spaceflight, and Defense, Spectrum consistently meets high standards and client expectations. Spectrum is already a manufacturing partner to many of the Fortune 100 Satellite, Aerospace, and Defense contractors in the United States. Adhering to AS-9100, ISO, FDA, and NASA J-Standards, as well as the Space Addendum regulations and the principles of "never fail" reliability, Spectrum AMT exemplifies commitment and excellence. Spectrum is located in Colorado Springs at the Ocutrx-Spectrum Advanced Manufacturing Campus. Learn more at spectrumamt .

About D-Orbit USA

D-Orbit USA is based in Boulder, Colorado and is a member company of D-Orbit Group. D-Orbit Group is based in Italy and is a market leader in the space logistics and transportation services industry with a track record of space-proven services, technologies, and successful missions.

Founded in 2011, D-Orbit is the first company to address the logistics needs of the space market. ION Satellite Carrier, for example, is a space vehicle that can transport satellites in orbit and release them individually into distinct orbital slots, reducing the time from launch to operations by up to 85% and the launch costs of an entire satellite constellation by up to 40%.

Since 2020, D-Orbit has flown successfully in orbit 14 times. The company has raised over $170 million in funding in the last year alone. D-Orbit Group has offices in Italy, Portugal, the UK, and the US. Learn more at dorbit and dorbit .



Media Contact

Leigh Brandt | Lightspeed PR/M for Spectrum AMT | [email protected]

SOURCE Spectrum Advanced Manufacturing Technologies

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED