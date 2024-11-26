Godrej Vikhroli Cucina and FBAI Honour Visionaries of Indian Food Culture at IFBA 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 26 November 2024: Godrej Vikhroli Cucina, a brand-agnostic food and lifestyle platform by Godrej Industries Group (GIG), in partnership with the Food Bloggers Association of India (FBAI), proudly hosted the India Food & Beverage Awards 2024 (IFBA) at Seven Rivers, Taj Holiday Village, Goa. Celebrating India’s diverse food ecosystem, the IFBA continues to honour individuals and entities whose exceptional work has shaped and redefined the food and culinary industry.



Among the key honourees, Chef Sanjyot Keer was awarded the prestigious Outstanding Contribution to the Hospitality and Culinary Industry award, and Kalyan Karmakar was named the FBAI Star. Additionally, several other winners were recognized for their exceptional work, including food reviewer Prithvish Ashar, who was honoured with the Insta Award for Top Review in Eatery.

The 2024 IFBA recognized talent across 11 main categories, encompassing 33 sub-categories, including Facebook, Instagram, Blog, YouTube, Media, Hospitality, Public Voting, FBAI Star, Industry Support, Education, PR Agency, and Contribution to the Hospitality and Culinary Industry. A total of 155 winners were honoured at this year's ceremony, representing an exciting cross-section of India’s thriving food and beverage industry.



The event also showcased the integration of several Godrej-owned brands, including Godrej Yummiez, Godrej Jersey, Godrej Real Good Chicken, and Godrej Vikhroli Cucina. Highlights included the Godrej Jersey Yogurt Wall and the Godrej Jersey Sweet Shack, which were standout interactive installations designed to engage and captivate the food community. To celebrate the upcoming Thanksgiving and give back to the food community, Godrej Foods also hosted a special Thanksgiving Grazing Table featuring products like Yummiez Prawn Rissois, and Yummiez Paneer Pop skewers with Caldine Drizzle. This showcase brought the brand’s culinary offerings to life, fostering community spirit and togetherness.



One of the most anticipated moments of the evening was the launch of STTEM 2.0, India’s Frozen Snacks Report by Godrej Yummiez, unveiled by Mr. Sujit Patil, Chief Communications Officer, Corporate Brand & Communications, Godrej Industries Group, along with Chef Sanjyot Keer, Chef Sabyasachi Gorai, and Kalyan Karmakar.



Speaking on the launch, Abhay Parnerkar, CEO of Godrej Foods Ltd said, "I am excited to present the second edition of the Indian Frozen Snack Report, which explores the evolving snacking culture in India. As consumers’ palates continue to evolve, snacking is becoming an integral part of various occasions, from parties and weekend treats to lifting one’s mood. Our report highlights how convenience, taste, and even the emotional connection to snacking are driving this shift. Snacking is no longer just about satisfying hunger; it’s about the experience. There’s no better platform than IFBA 2024 to launch these findings, as it brings together the key voices shaping the future of food and beverages in India.”



Reflecting on the awards, Sujit Patil, Chief Communications Officer, Corporate Brand and Communications, Godrej Industries Group, said, “Vikhroli Cucina stands as a testament to our commitment to nurturing an inclusive and innovative food community. We’re thrilled with our longstanding partnership with the FBAI recognizing the outstanding talent and creativity that defines India’s culinary landscape. Honouring these accomplishments drives our shared mission to celebrate and elevate culinary excellence, connecting diverse cultures and flavours from across the country. Congratulations to all the winners for bringing new dimensions to India’s food scene, one inspired dish at a time.”



"We at Godrej Jersey are delighted to partner with IFBA 2024. Bringing together the dynamic community of chefs and food bloggers who inspire innovation and redefine the trends in the food and beverage industry. This collaboration reflects our dedication to delivering delightful and high-quality dairy experiences. With our Yogurt Wall and Jersey Sweet Shack, we aim to spark creativity and celebrate the joy of indulgence. Together with FBAI and Vikhroli Cucina, we look forward to fostering connections, sharing stories, and celebrating the passion that drives the F&B space." Said Bhupendra Suri, CEO, Creamline Dairy Products Ltd







