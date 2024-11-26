Molbio Diagnostics Strengthens Leadership, Welcomes Distinguished Public Health Advocates to Its Board

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru – 26 November 2024, – Molbio Diagnostics, a pioneer in global healthcare based in Goa, is proud to announce the appointment of two new Independent Directors to its board, Professor (Dr.) Balram Bhargava and Dr. Arun Kumar Jha. These appointments come as the company continues to strengthen its Leadership and make significant strides in healthcare accessibility with its innovative solutions that cater to the remotest regions globally.

Professor (Dr.) Balram Bhargava is a leader in the public health sector with over 35 years of experience in medical research and health system strengthening. His previous roles include Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research and Secretary of India’s Department of Health Research, being at the forefront of managing several public health crises in India. Dr. Bhargava’s ongoing work in pandemic preparedness and health policy has been instrumental in promoting affordable healthcare innovations. His leadership at the National Academy of Sciences and numerous other institutions showcases his commitment to enhancing health outcomes worldwide.

"I am honoured to join the board of Molbio Diagnostics, a company that is at the forefront of diagnostic innovation and global health impact. The opportunity to contribute to Molbio’s mission aligns perfectly with my lifelong commitment to enhancing health through affordable and accessible healthcare solutions. I look forward to bringing my experience in medical research and health policy to further Molbio's efforts in revolutionizing point-of-care diagnostics and advancing global healthcare standards," said Professor (Dr.) Bhargava.



Dr. Arun Kumar Jha brings a wealth of experience in public health and policy, including his role as an Adviser in the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, and as an Economic Adviser in the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. He is currently working as the Hon'ble Chancellor of the National Institute of Advanced Manufacturing Technology (NIAMT) and Senior Adviser in John Snow India Pvt. Ltd. With his active involvement with the Government of India in schemes and programs that focus on tuberculosis elimination in the country, Dr. Jha has recently signed up an assignment with the Stop TB Partnership and United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), positioning him as an invaluable asset in advancing Molbio’s mission to support global health initiatives.

"Joining Molbio Diagnostics as an Independent Director is a significant step in my continued advocacy for public health and policy reform. With Molbio’s innovative Truenat® platform, I see a tremendous potential to bridge healthcare gaps and improve disease management worldwide,” Dr. Jha expressed his enthusiasm. “Looking forward to being part of this transformative journey and supporting Molbio’s strategic vision in making a lasting impact on global health, particularly in underserved regions

"These appointments reflect Molbio Diagnostics’ commitment to bringing on board leaders who are at the forefront of healthcare innovation and public health policy," said Mr. Sriram Natarajan, Director and CEO of Molbio Diagnostics. "Dr. Jha and Dr. Bhargava’s impressive backgrounds and shared dedication to improving healthcare access aligns perfectly with our vision of transforming global health landscapes."

Molbio Diagnostics remains dedicated to its mission of enhancing healthcare accessibility through innovative diagnostics solutions. The inclusion of Dr. Jha and Dr. Bhargava on the board is expected to further strengthen the company’s impact on global health.





