Careem offers incredible electronics deals and ultra-fast delivery until 11/29 with Green Friday

Dubai, UAE - November 26, 2024: Careem's Quik Electronics offers significant discounts and exclusive flash sales across Apple, Samsung, Sony products and more until 29 November 2024, redefining value and convenience for online shopping.

Delivered to your doorstep in Dubai or Abu Dhabi in under an hour, Careem’s Quik Electronics’ Green Friday deals include incredible prices for high-demand categories such as mobiles, laptops, and gaming gear:

• Phones: iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and more

• Laptops: Apple 2020 Macbook Air

• Wearables: Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag 2

• Headphones & Headsets: Apple Airpods 4, Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

• Gaming: Sony PlayStation 5

Exclusive flash sales will offer additional discounts on premium tech products daily between 5–10pm. The Green Friday campaign concludes at midnight on 29 November 2024, offering limited-time opportunities for exceptional savings!

Chase Lario, VP of Groceries at Careem, commented: “Green Friday reflects our commitment to offering customers the best tech deals in town with unparalleled convenience, delivered within an hour with just a few taps on the Everything App. We’re making it easier than ever to access exceptional value in the UAE with incredible discounts with ultra-fast delivery.”

Careem’s Quik Electronics service has rapidly grown into a customer favorite for premium, reliable, and instant delivery. The ultra-fast delivery ensures that tech enthusiasts and bargain hunters can receive their purchases in under an hour, making Careem a trusted platform for on-demand, competitively-priced tech products.

To shop unbeatable Green Friday sales simply download or open the Careem app, tap on the Quik Electronics vertical, and unlock exclusive discounts.







