Genesis Innovation Group Launches New Website And Branding To Support New Market Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Innovation Group (GIG) , a U.S. based medical device development firm, is pleased to announce the release of a new website and refreshed brand to better reflect the company's service offerings. The company, which develops technologies and partners with inventors, entrepreneurs, and medical device companies, is positioned to meet the increasing demand for R&D, Manufacturing, Quality & Regulatory, and Commercialization consulting in the med-tech industry.

Continue Reading

"I am pleased to share our exciting new brand update with the market," said Chance Leonard, Chief Executive Officer. "This important initiative clearly communicates our core values, defines our capabilities as an organization and demonstrates our commitment to be the most respected and sought after medical device development company in the world. This evolution of our organization provides a more precise point of view for our new customers while highlighting our expertise, qualifications, and history of achievement in the med-tech development world."

The company has founded and supported multiple significant technologies that are broadly recognized in the marketplace.

Post thi

Genesis Innovation Group has created significant success for its customers in its short tenure as an innovation driven, med-tech development organization . The company has founded and/or supported multiple significant technologies that are broadly recognized in the marketplace, including among others:

Shoulder Innovations Inc., one of the fastest growing orthopedic companies in the space today.

HAPPE Spine, creator of the novel Hydroxyapatite Porous PEEK device and process recently awarded Orthopedics This Week Spine Technology of the Year Award.

Nanochon Inc, which has groundbreaking technology for the treatment of focal cartilage defects that allows the patient's own cartilage to regrow and fill the defect.

Sterile Processing Express (SPDx), a specialty service provider of off-site sterilization services for joint replacement at ASC, is now currently servicing customers in the southwestern US.

Embody, recently acquired by Zimmer Biomet, delivers arthroscopic patch augmentation for rotator cuff repair.

ProVoyance, the first FDA-cleared AI-enabled MSK application for pre-surgical planning of joint replacement.

cultivate(MD), a medical device venture capital company focused on early staged medical device investing.

The company seeks to continue this legacy of success and expand its footprint in the medical device innovation space through an enhanced leadership team and a refocused strategy centered around innovation and partnership.

About Genesis Innovation Group

Genesis Innovation Group is the leader in medical device development

and commercialization . The company partners with inventors, entrepreneurs, and medical device companies to develop innovative technologies that positively impact patient care and deliver better outcomes. The Genesis team

has a combined 377 years of engineering experience, has amassed 227 patents, has generated 154 510k clearances and has delivered 13 successful exits.

Learn more about Genesis Innovation Group at: .



SOURCE Genesis Innovation Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED