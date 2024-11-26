Media reports Netanyahu consenting ‘in principle’ to Lebanon ceasefire

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime has expressed willingness to accept a US-brokered ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah, pending final details, according to reports. The deal would see both the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hezbollah cease hostilities, with Hezbollah pulling its forces back from southern Lebanon across the Litani River. The IDF would also withdraw from the area between the river and the Blue Line, the border separating Israel from Lebanon and the Golan Heights. An international body led by the US would ensure the demilitarization of southern Lebanon, and should Hezbollah violate the ceasefire, the US would back Israeli military action.



The ongoing conflict, which escalated after Israeli airstrikes in September, has resulted in significant casualties on both sides, with more than 3,670 people reportedly killed in Lebanon since then. The ceasefire talks briefly stalled due to the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant, but resumed after US pressure. Netanyahu is now focused on presenting the ceasefire as a victory to the Israeli public. Despite these talks, Israeli airstrikes continue on Beirut, and Hezbollah has retaliated with rocket fire into Israel.

