Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives Announces Black Friday Deal

MALE, MALDIVES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This Black Friday, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives invites travellers to explore the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives with an exceptional offer designed to make luxury more accessible. Guests can enjoy a 65% discount on direct bookings, opening the door to unforgettable experiences in a destination celebrated for its pristine natural beauty, rich marine life, and world-class hospitality.Available for bookings from 21st November to 4th December 2024, this exclusive offer applies to stays between 25th November 2024 and 31st October 2025, ensuring ample time to plan your dream getaway. Each direct booking in selected room categories offers the added benefit of experiencing a curated selection of exclusive perks. Guests can choose from a variety of experiences, such as dining under the stars with a private four-course dinner, exploring vibrant local culture on a guided city excursion, or unwinding with a rejuvenating 45-minute spa treatment. Thrill-seekers can delve into adventures like island-hopping, dolphin-watching, or a shark-watching excursion, ensuring every moment in the Maldives is steeped in wonder.Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts' Maldives collection includes a range of distinctive properties, each offering unique experiences tailored to diverse preferences. Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives is ideal for underwater exploration enthusiasts and food lovers, while Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives caters to families and surfers with its active and vibrant atmosphere. For those seeking tranquillity, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives provides a serene retreat amidst turquoise waters, and Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon offers a diver's haven with proximity to one of the world's most celebrated reef systems.Discover the magic of the Maldives and the possibilities that await. For more information, visit Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts.

