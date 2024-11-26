UNSPOKEN SMILES And ULACIT Join Forces To Revolutionize Oral Health In Costa Rica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Groundbreaking Partnership Aims to Empower Communities, Train Future Leaders, and Align with Global Priorities.

- Jean Paul Laurent, Founder and Executive President, Unspoken SmilesSAN JOSé, COSTA RICA, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a historic move, Unspoken Smiles , the leading global oral health organization in consultative status with the UN ECOSOC, has partnered with ULACIT , Central America's #1 private university for 14 consecutive years. This transformative collaboration aims to reshape oral health education and care in Costa Rica, creating a sustainable impact for generations to come.Through this partnership, the organizations will:.Expand the Fellowship Program: Increasing participation from 6 to 40 students, equipping them with the tools to lead the future of oral health care..Align with WHO Global Health Priorities: Making oral health a universal right and a critical component of overall health..Support the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Building sustainable, equitable health solutions that empower communities across Costa Rica.The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed during a special ceremony held at ULACIT, marking the beginning of a long-term partnership committed to advancing oral health, education, and global health priorities.A special acknowledgment goes to Dr. Eva Cortes, Dean of ULACIT Dental School, for her visionary leadership in promoting academic excellence and community impact.“This partnership is a testament to what's possible when education and action unite for the greater good,” said Dr. Cortes.Jean Paul Laurent, Founder and Executive President of Unspoken Smiles, shared,“This collaboration underscores the power of partnerships to change lives. Together, we're not just addressing oral health disparities-we're empowering a new generation of leaders to create lasting, sustainable impact in Costa Rica and beyond.”This partnership sets a new precedent for integrating education, community impact, and health innovation, providing a model for how institutions can align with global initiatives such as the WHO's Global Oral Health Action Plan and the UN SDGs.About Unspoken Smiles:Unspoken Smiles is a leading social enterprise dedicated to improving oral health in underserved communities across the Americas. With consultative status at the UN ECOSOC, the organization focuses on prevention, education, and empowering local leaders to create sustainable change.About ULACIT:ULACIT is Central America's top private university for 14 years, known for its academic excellence, innovation, and commitment to making a positive impact on society.

