Punyam Academy Has Launched The ISO 55001:2024 Internal Auditor Training Course For AMS

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Punyam Academy, a renowned training provider, has launched its ISO 55001:2024 Internal Auditor Training – 24X7 accessible online course, aimed at equipping professionals with the necessary knowledge and skills to conduct internal audits for Asset Management Systems by the latest ISO 55001:2024 standard.



An online ISO 55001:2024 Auditor Training course is accessible from Punyam Academy to put Asset Management Systems in place for higher and lower risk expenses. In July 2024, the Second Edition of ISO 55001 was released, bringing it with several modifications for organizations that have decided to align or become certified with the standard. The aforementioned developments may necessitate adjustments to their management systems; yet, asset managers are likely to find them interesting since they indicate opportunities for enhancement.



Punyam Academy's ISO 55001 Auditor Training course is a globally recognized extensive online course with seven interactive sessions that are - overview of ISO 55001, ISO 55001 requirements, terminology, ISO 55001:2024 documentation, audit, audit records, and steps for ISO 55001:2024 certification, etc. The 24 by 7 accessible online course is designed through a comprehensive LMS platform with video tutorials, handouts, session examinations, and a final exam are all part of the course. The handouts in .pdf format will be given in each of the sessions for the course and can be downloaded to read offline too. The lectures are pre-recorded video tutorials that can be watched online at the LMS dashboard. Upon completing the final exam, an ISO 55001:2024 Auditor Training Certificate will be issued and available for download/print on the course dashboard. To help participants get ready for the final audit, the course also comes with a series of more than 200 audit questions and checklists.



The online ISO 55001 auditor training course for key personnel, those with a basic understanding of ISO 55001 standard, those working on asset management system implementation, those aspiring to become an ISO 55001 Internal auditor, and those looking to improve their auditing abilities, and obtain official certification as an ISO 55001:2024 trained auditor. To learn more about ISO 55001 internal auditor training course, visit here:



About Punyam Academy

A licensed training provider, Punyam Academy Pvt. Ltd. offers PowerPoint presentations, e-books, online courses, documentation, and KPO services for client and third-party audits. They are the leaders in the field of ISO certification, training, and e-learning. They specialize in sixteen categories and offer more than 200 courses that span more than 50 management systems. More than 8000 students from more than 100 countries have completed the courses, which cover topics like risk management, food safety officer, instrument calibration, SA 8000 auditor training, and more.



