Kuwait Municipality Sets Out Field Control Plan Ahead Of GCC Summit


11/26/2024 5:08:50 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Municipality has developed a field control plan in preparation for the forthcoming 45th GCC summit due in Kuwait on December first, said the municipality's spokesman Mohammad Sendan on Tuesday.
Municipal cleaning teams have been intensively working round the clock in all the country's governorates, Sendan, who doubles as manager of the municipality's public relations, said in a press statement.
Street sweeping trucks have been used to properly clean main roads and streets nationwide ahead of the Gulf gathering, he underlined.
Furthermore, as many as 800 road sweepers have been working hard on morning and night shifts to clean public squares, markets and beaches, he pointed out. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

