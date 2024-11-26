All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Engines Market To Hit USD 5.87 Billion By 2032 Owing To Rising Outdoor Recreational Activities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

All-Terrain-Vehicle-(ATV)-Engines-market

All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Engines growth, driven by increased participation in off-road activities and demand for versatile, high-performance engines

- SNS InsiderAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Global All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Engines MarketThe All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Engines Market was valued at USD 4.46 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.87 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Growth in Outdoor Recreations and High-Performance Engines Helping the ATV Industry Ride the WaveOutdoor recreational activity has increased by 35% over the last decade, leading to the growth of the All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) market. There is also a growth of 20% in adventure parks and trails, wherein All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) is more in demand. The farm sector has also increased its adoption level by 15% in using All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) for efficient and flexible operations. Military and defense sectors are other significant consumers of All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) as they use it for logistics and surveillance. The high-performance engines, mainly in the range of 400cc-800cc, occupy the highest market share of about 60% mainly due to their versatility and reliability. A significant trend is the 25% growth in the demand for fuel-injection engines over the past five years move reflective of manufacturers' emphasis on efficiency and performance. Electric and hybrid powertrains have gained popularity and now account for around 8% of market demand. There has been a 30% rise in electronic control units (ECUs), which allow for superior engine performance and emission control.Get a Sample Report of All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Engines Market@Key Players Listed in All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Engines Market Are:. Polaris Industries Inc. (US). KTM AG (Austria). Honda Motor Company Ltd. (Japan). Yamaha Motor Company Limited (Japan). Arctic Cat (US). Bombardier Recreational Products (Canada). Kawasaki Suzuki Motor Corporation (Japan). Arctic Cat (US). Bombardier Recreational Products (Canada). Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan). CFMOTO Powersports Inc. (US). BMW (Germany)Rising Disposable Income and Keenness to Adventure Stoke Growth in the All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Engine Market.Disposable income is another huge factor for the All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) engine market as investment in off-road vehicles could be facilitated by a need for adventure as well as a promotion of the experience through bold and exciting advertising campaigns. Consumers with more disposable income desire to purchase All-Terrain Vehicles, which boosts the growth in the market. The excitement of off-road travel as well as adventure brings a renewed focus to high-performance All-Terrain Vehicles that symbolize up-scale models with robustly designed engines with a high performance, and vast cutting-edge technologies.Have Any Queries on All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Engines Market Research Report? Ask Our Experts@All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Engines Market Segment AnalysisUtility All-Terrain Vehicle, 400-800cc engines witness the most demand with adaptable usage and engine performance balancing.By Product TypeUtility All-Terrain Vehicles lead the product type segment because of their widely diversified applications in military, agriculture, construction, and forestry. Such versatile vehicles offer multifunction capabilities that make them so varied in application, preferred for a good amount of professional as well as recreational use.By Engine Type400-800cc is dominant in the All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Engine Market due toits suitability for tasks involving transportation equipment and heavy-duty applications. The mass usage of this segment is due to the balance of power and storage capacity, making it an ideal source of personal as well as commercial activity.All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Engines Market Key Segmentationby Product Type. Sport ATV. Utility ATVby Engine Type. Below 400cc. 400-800cc. above 800ccby Application. Sports and Leisure. Agriculture Industry. Out-door Work. Military Forces. OthersNeed any Customization Research as per your business requirements on the All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Engines Market, Request an Analyst@Regional AnalysisNorth America to Lead All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Engine Market with 42% Share; Europe and Asia-Pacific Show Strong GrowthNorth America will remain the industry leader in the All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) engines market, taking 42% of the market share in 2032. The geographical area is large and diverse with mountains, forests, and many more places, providing a perfect territory to use All-Terrain Vehicle, especially in the United States and Canada. Europe will be the second-largest market, with high volumes of All-Terrain Vehicle sales, with good culture for off-road activities.Growth in the Asia-Pacific is extremely significant and supported by the increasing production and sales of the All-Terrain Vehicle, plus rapid technological development. A new model that can adapt to changing environments and terrains continues to fuel market growth.Future Growth. Soaring demand for recreational All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV): The interest for off-road adventures and other outdoor activities would propel the All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) engine market forward.. Technological advances: new efficiencies in engines, fuel systems, and lightweight designs should increase demand.. Expansion in emerging markets: Rising disposable income and interest in off-road vehicles in regions like Asia-Pacific will fuel market growth.. Electric All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) engines: More dependence on electric vehicles will lead to the entry of electric All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) engines in the market.. Government regulations: Directive emission standards will most likely encourage manufacturers to create cleaner engines.. More usage in agriculture and military applications: All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) are being used more for utility work, agriculture, and military operations, thus creating more demand for engines.Recent DevelopmentsAugust 2024: Honda is relocating all All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) manufacturing from its plant in Timmonsville, South Carolina, to the 650,000-square-foot facility in Swepsonville, North Carolina, as a part of the investment in that site. The site in South Carolina will manufacture only side-by-side vehicles, the company said. The carmaker started producing All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) at the facility in Swepsonville in July 2023 as part of its increasing emphasis on power sports products. That facility now stands for USD 416.5 millionin capital investment.August 2024: Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, launches a new Proven Off-Road standard in its 2025 Side-by-Side (SxS) and All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) models that include an all-new RMAX4 1000, major technological improvements, and more.Table of Contents1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive7. All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Engines Market Segmentation, by Engine Type8. All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Engines Market Segmentation, By Application9. All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Engines Market Segmentation, By Product Type10. Regional Analysis11. Company Profiles12. Use Cases and Best Practices13. ConclusionBuy a Complete Research Report of All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Engines Market Analysis 2024-2032@About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.Contact Us:

Akash Anand

SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd

415-230-0044

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.