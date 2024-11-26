SAMCO Empowers Partners with Industry-First “Growth Wali Partnership”

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, November 26, 2024 – SAMCO Securities, a leader in investment technology, has announced the launch of its pioneering initiative, the “Growth Wali Partnership.” This transformative program is designed to empower SAMCO’s business partners with a robust suite of tools and resources aimed at facilitating seamless growth in an evolving financial landscape.

The “Growth Wali Partnership” offers a holistic range of support, including the Growth Content Centre for ready-to-use, compliance-ready materials, the Growth Trade Recommendation for expertly curated trading insights, and the Growth Pathshala, an e-learning platform with modules on financial literacy, digital marketing, and regulatory exams. The program also features Growth Technology for efficient lead and client management and Growth Compliance Kavach to ensure regulatory alignment, making it easier than ever for partners to build and scale their businesses.

A key feature of the "Growth Wali Partnership" is the Growth Trade Recommendations, a technology-enabled tool that provides expert trading insights. Given SEBI’s regulations, which restrict non-registered individuals from offering recommendations, this innovation ensures that partners can deliver compliant, research-backed insights to clients. By leveraging technology, SAMCO enables partners to pass on the right recommendations while safeguarding consumers from unsolicited advice, in line with SEBI's efforts to promote ethical practices in the industry.

“At SAMCO, we are committed to creating an environment where our partners can thrive,” said Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO of SAMCO Group. “With the Growth Wali Partnership, we’re equipping them with innovative resources that support every aspect of their business, from technology to compliance and client engagement. This initiative reflects our dedication to nurturing a trusted, supportive network that drives growth and success in a highly regulated industry.”

Building a Community of Growth:

Through this initiative, SAMCO aims to foster a community that emphasizes ethical practices and long-term client relationships, in alignment with SEBI’s regulatory guidelines. By offering resources that promote client activation, retention, and enhanced engagement, the “Growth Wali Partnership” empowers partners to navigate industry shifts confidently and build a lasting impact.

Nilesh Sharma, ED & President at SAMCO Securities, highlighted the innovative approach, saying, “We’ve designed the Growth Wali Partnership to address the unique challenges and opportunities our partners face today. Our goal is to provide everything a partner needs to succeed – from high-quality, research-backed trade recommendations to comprehensive compliance support and user-friendly technology. SAMCO’s new program is more than a set of tools; it’s a pathway to sustainable growth.”

