SISECAM's RECORD-BREAKING BOND ISSUES RECEIVES 3 AWARDS FROM GLOBAL BANKING & MARKETS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sisecam has been honored with three prestigious awards at the Global & Markets: CEE, CIS & Türkiye Awards 2024.

Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS (IST:SISE)

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sisecam has been honored with three prestigious awards at the Global Banking & Markets: CEE, CIS & Türkiye Awards 2024. The Company received "Bond Deal of the Year," "Corporate Deal of the Year," and "Debt Deal of the Year - Türkiye," awards highlighting the exceptional success of its $1.5 billion bond issue.

Sisecam successfully issued $1.5 billion in bonds to international institutional investors through its UK subsidiary, Sisecam UK PLC. This outstanding achievement earned the company the prestigious titles of "Bond Deal of the Year," "Corporate Bond Deal of the Year," and "Debt Deal of the Year - Türkiye" at the Global Banking & Markets: CEE, CIS & Türkiye Awards 2024.

In April, Sisecam issued $500 million and $600 million in global bonds (Eurobonds) with 5-year and 8-year terms, targeting institutional investors worldwide. Due to strong demand, the total issuance was increased to $1.5 billion in May.

The issues authorized by Citigroup Global Markets Limited, HSBC Bank plc, J.P. Morgan Securities plc, and Bofa Securities attracted strong interest from investors worldwide. Of the total issuance, 37% were purchased by investors in the UK, 36% in the US, 15% in Europe, and 12% in Asia and the Middle East, including Hong Kong.

Considering market conditions as of the transaction date, Sisecam attracted nearly $5 billion in total demand, despite offering yields lower than those of existing Eurobonds in the market, setting a record for the largest corporate bond issuance in Turkish history. This achievement highlights the global confidence in Sisecam.

About Sisecam

Sisecam was founded in 1935 to establish Turkey's glass industry in line with the vision of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, a great leader respected worldwide. Today, Sisecam is a major global player in the fields of glass and chemicals. Sisecam is the only global company operating in all core areas of glass production – including flat glass, glassware, glass packaging and glass fiber. Currently, Sisecam is the world's leader manufacturer of glassware and is among the top five producers of glass packaging and flat glass. Sisecam is also one of the three largest soda producers in the world and the world leader in chromium chemicals.

Sisecam plays a leading role in flat glass, glassware, glass packaging, chemicals, automotive, glass fiber, mining, energy, and recycling business lines. The company operates production facilities in Germany, Italy, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Russian Federation, Georgia, Ukraine, Egypt, India, and the USA in addition to Türkiye.

Sisecam takes firm steps towards its goal of becoming one of the world's top 3 manufacturers in all of its main fields of activity, with its competent human resources and smart technologies. Sisecam with 89 years of experience, more than 24 thousand employees, production activities in 14 countries on four continents, and a sales network of more than 150 countries, continues its growth journey with an inclusive approach that supports the development of its entire ecosystem. Sisecam takes responsibility for protecting the planet, empowering society and transforming life with its CareForNext strategy, which is compliant with and centered around the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals .tr/en

Ayşegül Akyarlı

Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari As

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.