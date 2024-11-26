Iran’s economy minister to join 28th WAIPA Conference in Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN) Iran’s Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Abdolnaser Hemmati, is set to attend the 28th World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from November 25 to 27, 2024. The event will focus on “Future-ready IPAs: Navigating Digital Disruption and Sustainable Growth.”



The World Investment Conference serves as a significant international platform designed to foster foreign direct investment (FDI), trade, and technological development. It aims to bring together key stakeholders, including policymakers, investors, and business leaders, to discuss emerging challenges and opportunities in the global investment landscape.



The conference will provide an avenue for dialogue between investment promotion agencies (IPAs), business institutions, and trade agencies. Through these discussions, the event seeks to create a more conducive environment for investment and trade, addressing issues at the national, regional, and global levels.



This gathering will be instrumental in exploring how digital disruption and sustainable growth can be integrated into investment promotion strategies, ensuring that economies are prepared for future changes while enhancing opportunities for global trade and investment.

MENAFN26112024000045015839ID1108926520