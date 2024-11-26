Nokia extends deals to provide Microsoft Azure datacenter networks

(MENAFN) has declared a five-year extension of its multi-year deal to provide Microsoft Azure with datacenter routers and switches. Nokia’s data center networking portfolio will boost the scalability and dependability of Azure datacenters all over the world.



The collaboration is going to increase Nokia's international footprint to more than 30 nations and develop its role as a strategic provider for Microsoft's worldwide cloud infrastructure.



The new deal also builds upon the firms’ current cooperation around open source SONiC, and emphasizes Nokia's nonstop improvement in developing and extending SONiC abilities, including in the area of chassis-based support for high-capacity network roles within the datacenter.



As part of the extension, Nokia stated it will provide its 7250 IXR-10e platform to deliver multi-terabit-scale interconnectivity within Microsoft’s datacenters.



Moreover, Nokia is going to keep delivering its custom made management top of rack switch that is consumed widely during the Azure network.

