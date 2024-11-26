Clinique La Prairie Enhances Skin Rejuvenation In Revitalisation Programs Through Strategic Partnership With La Prairie

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The legendary Swiss longevity clinic, Clinique La Prairie has introduced the brand new 'Life Matrix Haute Rejuvenation Cream' from the prestigious Swiss skincare house, La Prairie, into its two acclaimed longevity programs: Revitalisation and Revitalisation Premium. This exclusive addition reflects Clinique La Prairie's commitment to continuously integrating cutting-edge science ,

into all its unique method's pillars, including skin as part of its well-being pillar.

How is skin's health and wellbeing a key to CLP Longevity Method?

Clinique La Prairie leverages decades of expertise in the science of aging to address the intricate processes that influence each tissue and organ in the body. While aging affects cell types differently, common underlying mechanisms unite these changes. In response, Clinique La Prairie has developed a comprehensive approach that supports healthy aging through anti-inflammatory measures and targeted strategies, with skin health as a full part of this approach. This holistic model addresses health at the global, tissue, and cellular levels, empowering clients to embrace a deeper, individualized and nuanced approach to longevity and well-being.

Skin as one of the 7 systems focus of the Revitalisation Premium program

The 7-day Revitalisation program, a signature offering of Clinique La Prairie, is rooted in the clinic's renowned expertise in cellular rejuvenation and longevity. It adopts a holistic approach, emphasizing preventive care and practices that aim to slow aging, boost vitality, and enhance the body's natural defenses. Clinique La Prairie's Revitalisation program includes state-of-the-art DNA testing, complete screenings and innovative longevity-centered treatments in each of the clinic's four pillars, focusing on metabolism, inflammation, anti-aging and strengthening the immune system. These insights allow Clinique La Prairie's team of medical specialists to create a precise and highly individualized treatment plan that targets cellular health at its core. The revitalizing science is completed by a nutrigenomic course of plant-based supplements and a super antioxidant active.

The exclusive 7-day Revitalisation Premium program, an elevated version of the Revitalisation experience, further intensifies this holistic and medical approach with science-backed protocols targeting the seven body's foundational systems: brain function, heart health, circadian rhythm, metabolism, immunity, microbiota, and skin. By focusing on these seven essential systems, the program seeks to unlock the body's regenerative potential, enhancing both physical and mental well-being.

With such as comprehensive focus on slowing cellular aging and boosting body and mind processes, the Revitalisation Premium program represents the pinnacle of Clinique La Prairie's longevity expertise.

Partnership Skin rejuvenation science

The Life Matrix Haute Rejuvenation Cream is the result of extensive scientific research, development, and testing by La Prairie. Clinique La Prairie's specialists collaborated with La Prairie to review and assess the cream's extensive research, analyzing its benefits and ensuring it met the clinic's high standards for efficacy. Through its integration within the Revitalisation programs, guests gain access to an advanced skincare solution designed to optimize skin youth longevity.

La Prairie's Life Matrix Haute Rejuvenation Cream amplifies the skincare aspect of the programs. The cream is central to the High Tailored Cellular Reset Facial, a new protocol, available exclusively at Clinique La Prairie. The High Tailored Cellular Reset Facial begins with a comprehensive Skin Analysis, allowing the specialists to identify and address specific skin needs through a customized approach. Following the analysis, the facial includes a curated product selection that integrates the most advanced skincare innovations, including the Platinum Rare Haute-Rejuvenation Mask.

The protocol is completed with facial cryotherapy, enhancing the regenerative effects and helping to strengthen the skin's natural defenses.

Through the deeper integration of the skin dimension into its Revitalisation and Revitalisation Premium programs, Clinique La Prairie provides guests with the most advanced and effective solutions for skin health and longevity, reaffirming its legacy as a global leader in wellness and preventative care.



