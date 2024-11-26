General Staff Update: 191 Battles On Frontlines Over Past Day, Nearly 50 Attacks Repelled In Pokrovsk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, November 25, as many as 191 combat clashes were recorded on the frontlines in Ukraine, with the situation remaining challenging.

the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this.

"Yesterday, the enemy launched five missile strikes on the Ukrainian positions and settlements using seven missiles, 65 dropping 96 guided bombs, and conducted over 4,450 shelling on the settlements and Ukrainian positions, 112 of which were from multiple rocket launch systems, as well as deploying approximately 1,500 kamikaze drones," the report reads.

The Russian invaders carried out airstrikes in the areas of Stepok, Pavlivka, Yablunivka, Mala Rybytsia, Vovchanski Khutory, Velykyi Burluk, Pytomnyk, Mali Prokhody, Chervona Zoria, Okip, Slatyne, Kupiansk, Kruhliakivka, Bohuslavka, Ivanivka, Minkivka, Sloviansk, Hrodivka, Dachne, Bohatyr, Velyka Novosilka, Novyi Komar, and Olhivka.

Over the past day, missile and artillery forces of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the enemy personnel cluster, five command points, and another important enemy facility.

In the Kharkiv sector , the Russian invaders made five unsuccessful attempts to storm the Ukrainian positions near Vovchansk, Kudiivka, and Kozacha Lopan, actively using bombing and strike aviation.

In the Kupiansk sector , 23 enemy attacks occurred. The Ukrainian forces repelled assaults near Novomlynsk, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Synkivka, Lozova, Kruhliakivka, and Zelenyi Hai.

In the Lyman sector , the Russian troops attacked 11 times, trying to breach the Ukrainian defenses near Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, Yampolivka, and Torske.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the invaders attacked four times near Chasiv Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector , the Russian forces launched six assaults near Toretsk, Dachne, and Shcherbynivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Ukrainian defenders halted 51 enemy offensive actions near Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Hryhorivka, Petrivka, Dachenske, Pushkine, and Pustynka.

In the Kurakhove sector , the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 46 attacks. The enemy was most active near Sontsivka, Berestky, Zoria, Novodmytrivka, Dalnie, Kurakhove, Uspenivka, Yelyzavetivka, and Hannivka.

In the Vremivka sector , the enemy carried out 13 assaults near Rivnopil, Novodarivka, Kostiantynopil, and Sukhi Yaly.

In the Orikhiv sector , the Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian positions twice near Novoandriivka.

Three unsuccessful attempts were made by the enemy to dislodge the Ukrainian units from their positions in the Prydniprovske sector .

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors , no signs of enemy offensive group formation were spotted.

In the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy actively used artillery and aviation from Russian territory against Ukrainian settlements.

Ukrainian warriors inflict significant losses on Russian troops in manpower and equipment, actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

According to Ukrinform, Russian losses over the past day amounted to 1,480 personnel. The Ukrainian forces also destroyed six tanks, 20 armored fighting vehicles, 19 artillery systems, 72 operational-tactical UAVs, one cruise missile, 94 vehicles, and two pieces of special equipment.