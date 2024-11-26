Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Ambassadors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: of State for International Cooperation H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met yesterday with Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Qatar H E Neerav Patel.

They discussed cooperation between the two countries especially in the development and humanitarian fields in a number of countries, in addition to several topics of common interest.

The meeting was attended by Acting Director of the International Cooperation Department at the of Foreign Affairs H E Nofe Al Suwaidi.

The Minister of State for International Cooperation also met Ambassador of Mali to Qatar H E Sidibe Dedeou Ousmane. The two sides discussed cooperation and relations between the two countries along with several topics of common interest.

The Minister of State for International Cooperation also met Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Qatar H E Arman Issagaliyev. During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation and relations between the two countries and topics of mutual interest.

Al Misnad also held a meeting with Ambassador of Italy to Qatar H E Paolo Toschi yesterday.

The two sides discussed cooperation between the two countries along with several topics of common interest.

The Minister of State also met with Ambassador of Canada Qatar H E Isabelle Marie Catherine Martin. They discussed bilateral cooperation alongside several topics of common interest.

The meeting was attended by Acting Director of the Department of American Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Jassim bin Mohammed Al Asmakh. - QNA