Masterpiece Dragon Boat Team-Qatar Targets Success In Dubai And Doha Races Next Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Masterpiece Dragon Boat Team-Qatar is gearing up for two major races this December. The seasoned paddlers and newcomers will compete in both an international event in Dubai and a local race in Doha next week.

From December 6-8, the team will compete in the EDBF Euro Cup at the Jewel of the Creek in Dubai. The event will feature 100 teams from eight countries participating in various categories. Masterpiece DBTQ will send 19 members to race in the DB12 200M categories: Open, Mixed, and Women's.

On December 6, the team will also compete in the Dragon Boat Regatta Qatar (DBRQ) Leg 3 at the Old Doha Port. This local event will feature 11 teams from around Qatar. Masterpiece DBTQ has a larger team for this race, consisting of 31 members. They will compete in multiple categories, including the DB12 500M – Open, Mixed, and Women's and the DB22 500M – Open and Mixed events.

“The team is excited to race both at home and outside Doha, where we will face strong competitions,” Analyn Ty, the team manager for the EDBF Euro Cup, told The Peninsula.

“In preparation for these two important races, the team has been preparing rigorously since July. Over the months of October and November, the squad has undergone intensive training sessions aimed at fine-tuning techniques and improving race times,” Ty said.

Lawrence Andrew Tolentino Chavez, the team manager, told The Peninsula that“the squad has been following a meticulous training regimen in preparation for the challenges.”

Masterpiece Dragon Boat Team-Qatar has a history of success, both internationally and locally. In October 2023, the team was crowned the Overall Champion at the EDBF 1st EuroCup & International Regatta in Limassol, Cyprus.

“Whether competing in the EDBF Euro Cup in Dubai or the DBRQ Leg 3 in Doha, the team is determined to represent Qatar with pride and aim for victory in both events. With our continued hard work and coordination, the team targets wins next week,” said Chavez.