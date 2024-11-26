Samsung purchases back 10T won in stocks to boost shareholder value

(MENAFN) Company stated Friday it is going to purchase back its own stocks worth a shared 10 trillion won (USD7.16 billion) through the upcoming year as part of attempts to develop its shareholder value after a recent drop in its stock price.



In the buyback strategy, which is confirmed by the board of directors, a shared 3 trillion won of stocks will be bought back during three months beginning Monday and lasting until February 17, the firms stated in a report.



For the left 7 trillion won, the firm is going to reach a conclusion on how and when to utilize them from the perspective of boosting shareholder value at subsequent board event.



Stocks in Samsung have been on a big decrease in latest months, reaching 49,900 won on Thursday, the fewest since June 2020. The decline is a result of dissatisfying profits and a negative outlook for the international semiconductor industry under the incoming Donald Trump administration in the United States.



Samsung stated it stays dedicated to delivering "sustainable shareholder value" and is going to work to boost the "long-term value" of the firm.



Eralier, the Korean chip giant executed a stock buyback plan in 2017, rebuying stocks worth 9.3 trillion won and cancelling half of the treasury shares to enhance shareholder value.

