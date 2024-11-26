Bitdata Migration Recently Released Thunderbird Converter To Migrate Thunderbird Mailbox To Various Formats

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) BitData Migration presents the finest method to convert Thunderbird mailbox files to another file formats such as MSG, EML, CSV, vCard, Exchange Server, Gmail, Yahoo, PST, Outlook, and many more. This advanced tool helps to migrate bulk Thunderbird data at once. The tool also enables to transfer Thunderbird based contacts and calendars. There are dual options available for uploading Thunderbird mailbox files on selective basis.



The tool gives options to choose Thunderbird files one by one manually on selective basis. Also, the tool also configures Thunderbird files from the system. The GUI Interface of this Thunderbird Tool is such easy that anyone can interpret easily without any technical skill. Also, it converts Thunderbird files along with all detailing, even the structure and data hierarchy of Thunderbird also remain the same. It negates any external email app's installation like Thunderbird.



Thunderbird Tool supports conversion of various Thunderbird based files like No Extension Mailbox Files, SBF Files, EML Files, MBOX Files, etc. The application gives advanced filter options such as date filter, to, from, cc, bcc, and subject. These filters ensure users to proceed with selective Thunderbird files conversion. Also, the tool gives access to browse the precise location accordingly. And users will be able to view complete detailing of the migration at the end in TXT file.



The software is well compatible with latest versions and old versions of Windows OS and Mac OS. Like, Windows 11, Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, etc. Also, Mac Operating Systems – Mac OS Monterey, Catalina, High-Sierra, Mojave, Big-Sur, and many more. Users can also opt for free demo version of Thunderbird File Converter that supports file migration of 25 Thunderbird files without any charges.







Company :-BitData Migration Solutions

User :- BitData Migration

Email :...

Url :-