Alan S. Law, DDS, Phd, FICD, FACD: A Leader In Endodontics At The Dental Specialists

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Nov 25, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Alan S. Law, DDS, PhD, FICD, FACD, a prominent endodontist, is proud to serve patients at The Specialists, the largest multi-specialty group dental practice in Minnesota. Operating from the Woodbury/Rodeo Drive office, Dr. Law specializes in comprehensive endodontic services, including root canal treatments, surgeries, and helping patients achieve pain-free smiles and improved oral health.

With a deep commitment to dental excellence, Dr. Law also holds the position of Director and Chief Clinical Officer for Specialties at Park Dental Partners, Inc. This organization serves as a vital resource for dental groups, providing support and guidance to help professionals achieve their goals through a cohesive team of experienced administrators and clinical leaders.

Dr. Law's academic credentials are equally impressive. He serves as a Research Professor in the Department of Endodontics at the University of Minnesota, where he enjoys educating and mentoring the next generation of dental professionals.

Dr. Law began his academic journey at the University of Iowa, earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology in 1988. He then continued at the University of Iowa College of Dentistry, where he obtained his Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree in 1991. Following that, Dr. Law completed a Certificate in Endodontics in 1995 at the same institution. Further advancing his expertise, he pursued a Ph.D. in Pharmacology, focusing on "Mechanisms and Modulation of Orofacial Pain," solidifying his knowledge in managing complex dental and orofacial pain conditions.

Throughout his distinguished career, Dr. Law has held numerous leadership roles, including Past President of the Minnesota Association of Endodontists, Past President of the American Association of Endodontists, and the Past President of the American Board of Endodontics. He also served as a Director of the College of Diplomates for the American Board of Endodontics and is an active member of several organizations, including the American Dental Association, the Minnesota Dental Association, the Omicron Kappa Upsilon Dental Honor Society, and the American Association of Endodontics.

As a prolific author, Dr. Law has contributed significantly to the field of endodontics through numerous publications on dental pain, anxiety management, and tissue regeneration in leading scientific and clinical journals. His expertise has made him a sought-after speaker at both national and international conferences, sharing his research insights at universities and dental organizations worldwide.

Dr. Law has received numerous prestigious awards throughout his career, with some of the most notable including the Dentist-Scientist Award from the National Institutes of Health (1991-1996), the Clinical Research Award from the Journal of Endodontics (2015), and being named a Fellow of the American College of Dentists and the International College of Dentists in 2013. His presentation at the 2023 AAE Annual Meeting was recognized as the Most Viewed, as was his Endo on Demand online course the same year, a testament to his impactful contributions to the field.

Residing in White Bear Lake with his wife Sandy, an orthodontist at The Dental Specialists, and their twins, Dr. Law enjoys the local lakes, parks, and community. In addition to his clinical practice, he teaches continuing education courses, conducts clinical research, and enjoys hobbies such as playing the piano, hiking, and any activity involving his family.