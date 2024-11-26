Jason Delbert Releases Heartfelt Small Town Christmas With Special Cause
Date
11/26/2024 12:57:42 AM
(MENAFN- IssueWire)
Nashville, Tennessee Nov 18, 2024 (Issuewire )
-
Local musician, Jason Delbert, is thrilled to announce the release of his latest single, "Small Town Christmas." This heartfelt holiday tune captures the essence of a classic Christmas, filled with family, friends, and the magic of the season, with a special twist – proceeds from the song will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation® .
"I wanted to create a song that evokes the nostalgic feelings of Christmas in a small town," says Delbert. "It's a simple, heartfelt song that I hope will resonate with listeners of all ages, while also giving back to a wonderful organization granting wishes to children with critical illnesses."
"Small Town Christmas" is available for streaming on SoundCloud:
MENAFN26112024004226004003ID1108925995
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.