Jason Delbert Releases Heartfelt Small Town Christmas With Special Cause

Local musician, Jason Delbert, is thrilled to announce the release of his latest single, "Small Town Christmas." This heartfelt holiday tune captures the essence of a classic Christmas, filled with family, friends, and the magic of the season, with a special twist – proceeds from the song will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation® .

"I wanted to create a song that evokes the nostalgic feelings of Christmas in a small town," says Delbert. "It's a simple, heartfelt song that I hope will resonate with listeners of all ages, while also giving back to a wonderful organization granting wishes to children with critical illnesses."