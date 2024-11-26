Marcos Lopes New Album 'The Mechanic' Is Just What The World Needs

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Chicago, Illinois Nov 12, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Eminent Brazilian Marcos Lopes is here with his second album, 'The Mechanic'. Known for his emotive and straightforward releases, the second album was quite anticipated among music lovers, and the artist is going to deliver it at just the right time. To repair the world, the artist has included tracks that can motivate and uplift his listeners in his second album. 'The Mechanic' brings its audiences authentic, highly energetic, and motivating lyrics that are guaranteed to be in their playlists permanently.

Lopes has written all the tracks himself, reflecting his honesty and artistic creativity. The tracks are also self-produced by the musician in his home studio. This is why this newest record is where the listeners would get to see a more intimate part of Lopes, making it one of the best projects in his career yet. The album has had massive contributions from Alex Tersano, who wrote the song 'Love will always find its way' and Alex Greggio, lead singer of the band Zero to End featuring in the song 'Crazy for You'. Soon to be released, 'The Mechanic' will be available on most digital platforms including Spotify, Amazon, Apple Music, Deezer, Pandora, Tidal, TikTok, YouTube, IHeartRadio, ReverbNation , and iTunes. Stay tuned!