Erdogan reiterates Turkey's dedicated support for Palestine, Lebanon

(MENAFN) Turkey is doing a lot for Palestine, Gaza, and Lebanon, which are all under harsh Israeli attack, even more than "what is visible, what is being talked about," stated the country’s leader on Monday.



Reiterating Turkey’s dedicated support for Palestine until the genocide is over and Gaza and Palestine are completely liberated, Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that the nation will stand by "our brothers with all our strength and all our resources."



Turkey has been one of the nations that voiced “the strongest reaction” to Israel's violent policies from the outset, he stated.



Erdogan outscored that Turkey has been actively working within the UN and other global institutions to apply measures aimed at compelling Israel to stop the conflicts.



Emphasizing that Turkey has raised knowledge of Israel’s violence in Gaza at every global event it attended, Erdogan emphasized that the nation delivers humanitarian aid to Gaza, having sent an overall of 86,000 tons of support.



He noted that throughout both the UN COP29 climate summit in Azerbaijan and the G20 conference in Brazil previously this month, he conducted summits with many chiefs of state and government, where he consistently shed attention to the genocides in Gaza and Lebanon.



At COP29, Erdogan stated, he raised the problem of Israeli “barbarism” in Gaza together with talks on environmental challenges, while throughout a subsequent official trip to Turkey by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, "the main topic of our discussions was not only our commercial and economic relations but also the difficulties faced by our brothers and sisters in Gaza and Lebanon,” he stated.

