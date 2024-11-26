Kazakhstan Interests In Transit Of Russian Gas To China Through Its Territory
11/26/2024 12:28:06 AM
By Alimat Aliyeva
Kazakhstan is considering the construction of a new gas pipeline
to transport gas from Russia to China through its territory. This
potential project will be pursued if Moscow and Beijing reach an
agreement on the matter, Azernews reports.
"The issue of a new gas pipeline from Russia to China is within
the competence of these two countries. If they agree, Kazakhstan is
interested in receiving income from transit, provided that part of
the gas will remain in Kazakhstan," said Satkaliyev, responding to
a relevant inquiry.
He further clarified that the proposed project would have a
capacity of 10 billion cubic meters of gas per year, which could be
a significant boost for Kazakhstan's energy infrastructure and
revenue from transit.
In response to a question regarding the actions of the
Kazakhstan government in the event of a drop in oil prices to $40
per barrel or lower, the Minister noted that Kazakhstan has an
"adequate plan" to manage such a situation. He emphasized that this
issue falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Economy.
It's worth noting that Kazakhstan is strategically positioned as
a key energy transit hub between Russia and China. The country has
been increasing its focus on developing and modernizing its energy
infrastructure, especially in light of growing demand for energy in
China and the region's changing geopolitical landscape.
Kazakhstan's efforts to balance both energy exports and domestic
needs make it a critical player in Central Asia's energy
future.
