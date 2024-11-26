عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kazakhstan Interests In Transit Of Russian Gas To China Through Its Territory

Kazakhstan Interests In Transit Of Russian Gas To China Through Its Territory


11/26/2024 12:28:06 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Kazakhstan is considering the construction of a new gas pipeline to transport gas from Russia to China through its territory. This potential project will be pursued if Moscow and Beijing reach an agreement on the matter, Azernews reports.

"The issue of a new gas pipeline from Russia to China is within the competence of these two countries. If they agree, Kazakhstan is interested in receiving income from transit, provided that part of the gas will remain in Kazakhstan," said Satkaliyev, responding to a relevant inquiry.

He further clarified that the proposed project would have a capacity of 10 billion cubic meters of gas per year, which could be a significant boost for Kazakhstan's energy infrastructure and revenue from transit.

In response to a question regarding the actions of the Kazakhstan government in the event of a drop in oil prices to $40 per barrel or lower, the Minister noted that Kazakhstan has an "adequate plan" to manage such a situation. He emphasized that this issue falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Economy.

It's worth noting that Kazakhstan is strategically positioned as a key energy transit hub between Russia and China. The country has been increasing its focus on developing and modernizing its energy infrastructure, especially in light of growing demand for energy in China and the region's changing geopolitical landscape. Kazakhstan's efforts to balance both energy exports and domestic needs make it a critical player in Central Asia's energy future.

MENAFN26112024000195011045ID1108925707


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search