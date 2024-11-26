Fragile Peace: Kurram Tribes Agree To Seven-Day Ceasefire Amid Devastating Clashes

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) PARACHINAR: After three days of intense armed clashes, warring tribes in Kurram district have agreed to a seven-day ceasefire. As part of the agreement, the factions will exchange bodies and captives to ease tensions in the violence-stricken region.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, head of the jirga and adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief on Information, confirmed the agreement. Speaking to the media, Saif said,“Both sides have agreed to a week-long truce, as well as the return of deceased individuals and prisoners to each other.”

The government delegation included Provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam, IGP Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, Kohat Commissioner, and other officials. Saif dismissed rumors of an attack on their helicopter, calling such reports baseless.“We held meetings with tribal elders to discuss ways to establish lasting peace,” he added.

Ceasefire Amid Rising Tensions

According to Provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam, firing near the delegation occurred from mountainous areas. He clarified,“The incident triggered a local dispute between two groups blaming each other, but it was an attack by a terrorist group, not locals.”

On November 21, convoys traveling on the Parachinar-Peshawar highway near Mandori and Uchat came under heavy gunfire from armed assailants. The attacks claimed 49 lives, including women and children, and marked the beginning of a wave of violence.

Since then, intertribal clashes in areas like Baggan, Alizai, Balishkhel, Khar Kalay, Maqbal, and Kunj Alizai have resulted in the death toll rising to 85, with 80 others injured. The deceased include the 49 victims of the convoy attack. Homes and shops in several areas have also been destroyed, further aggravating the humanitarian crisis.

The unrest has forced the suspension of internet and mobile services across the district, exacerbating locals' communication challenges.