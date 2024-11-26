Dubai Ride 2024, presented by DP World, breaks records as thousands pedal towards a fitter future

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Government of Dubai Office – 10 November 2024: The excitement was palpable on the streets this morning as Dubai Ride, presented by DP World, took over Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai in the region’s largest community cycling event. The flagship Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) fixture saw a record turnout of 37,130 participants, offering both amateur and seasoned cyclists a unique opportunity to experience Dubai's iconic landmarks from the saddle.

This year's participants had the option of two distinct routes: a scenic 4km family-friendly loop around Downtown Dubai, through Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard and past Dubai Opera and Burj Khalifa; or a 12-km stretch along Sheikh Zayed Road, past Burj Khalifa, Museum of the Future, and Dubai Water Canal. The event also introduced the exhilarating Dubai Ride Speed Laps for experienced cyclists, adding a challenging edge to the morning. This thrilling new addition saw participants push their limits and zip down the Sheikh Zayed Road route at an average pace of 30km/h, before joining family and friends for the main event.

In a remarkable display of unity, one of the world’s best professional triathletes, American Taylor Spivey, silver medalist in triathlon at the Paris 2024 Olympics and Safia Al Sayegh, who represented the UAE in the Paris Olympics in road cycling, joined the wider community on the 12-km course to show their shared passion for fitness. Taylor is in town for the inaugural Dubai T100 Triathlon World Championship Final at Meydan from 16-17 November. The presence of the acclaimed stars not only energised participants but also highlighted the broader benefits of adopting an active lifestyle, offering inspiration to all attendees.

Revving up the excitement and setting the pace for an epic event, Dubai Police supercars led the start of Dubai Ride alongside a fleet of talabat riders. Making the occasion all the more special was music from DJs, curated by UNTOLD Dubai, while the beloved Modesh World characters Modesh and Dana joined in on the fun on the Downtown route, bringing their infectious joy to the festivities.

More than just a cycling event, Dubai Ride, presented by DP World, is the ultimate fusion of fitness, entertainment and fun. As part of DFC, it supports the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to transform Dubai into one of the most active cities in the world.

Power of community

His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), said: “The phenomenal success of this year’s Dubai Ride highlighted the power of our incredible community. The record turnout reflects our commitment to making Dubai the world’s most active city and promoting a more active lifestyle, which enhances the quality of life for participants and the entire community. At the Dubai Sports Council, we look forward to creating even more opportunities for fitness and community engagement in the future.”

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), added: “Dubai Ride not only embodies the vibrant spirit of our city but also reinforces the vision of Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed to foster a healthier, more active lifestyle for everyone. This year’s edition was particularly special, with participants filling the streets in a spectacular display of community spirit and dedication to health and fitness. As cyclists of all ages passed iconic city landmarks, a sense of unity and collective commitment was palpable. It has been inspiring to see the event have such an impact, underscoring the transformative power of community engagement in creating a healthier future for our city.”

Organised by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and the Dubai Sports Council, this year’s event was supported by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Emaar, ensuring a smooth and safe experience for all participants. Decathlon was also on-site to provide repair services, having provided free bike repairs at its stores in the lead-up to the event.

Dubai Ride 2024 is presented by DP World, with support from The Brain & Performance Centre – a DP World Company, Decathlon, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), talabat, and Emaar as Association Partners; Dubai Chambers, Emirates, and Mai Dubai as Official Partners; and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Police, and Events Security Committee as Government Partners.





