Xona Demonstrates Strong Momentum In Europe And Executes Strategic Expansion In The Middle East

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Cybersecurity leader deepens its commitment to provide organizations with secure access for critical

infrastructure

including OT, IT and cloud

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Xona Systems , a leading provider of secure access solutions for critical infrastructure and operational (OT) environments, today announced its expansion into the Middle East to deliver critical capabilities and enhance public safety.

"We are expanding our focus and reach in the EMEA region building on our successes in the Middle East as a direct response to the region's growing demand for cybersecurity solutions tailored to critical infrastructure," said Paul Wood, General Manager of EMEA & APAC at

Xona Systems. "Our mission is to serve Middle East organizations with local resources and to ensure they are protected from cyber threats by providing secure access to critical infrastructure, enabling critical operations to happen from anywhere with confidence and trust. By building a strong team and partnerships, we are better able to serve our current and prospective customers as we continue to accelerate into our next phase of growth."

The Xona Middle East team is now serving and supporting customers and potential customers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, and others. The Xona secure access platform enables organizations to quickly and securely access critical systems anytime, anywhere by combining modern multi-factor authentication (MFA), granular system authorization, protocol isolation, encrypted browser-based sessions, and session logging and recording. Purpose-built for compliance, Xona is mapped to key regulatory compliance frameworks, including NIST, NERC CIP, and ISA/IEC, to protect sensitive data, improve critical system security postures, and maintain trust.

Key Xona Middle East highlights include:



New customers: Key customers across EMEA are helping fund new go-to-market initiatives and sales, support, and channel growth in the Middle East region.

New partnerships: New strategic partnerships are expanding Xona's sales and marketing exposure and reach within the region helping the company generate even more business as Xona continues to focus on a channel driven growth strategy.

Local teams and support: Expanded sales, engineering, marketing, and customer success resources across the region are focused on building increased customer sales momentum, marketing investments, and greater market awareness. Secure access platform: Recent secure access product enhancements such as the Xona centralized manager, are helping customers simplify secure access to their critical infrastructure and systems, reduce the risks to those critical systems, and improve their audit, compliance, and governance around their secure access program.

"Companies in the Middle East are acutely aware that cyber-attacks on critical infrastructure are increasing and operational enterprises are working to address the growing attack surfaces posed by distributed and remote work environments," said Manu Nair, Oregon Systems. "The consequences of a cyber attack on critical infrastructure and systems can be profound, as they can lead to the disruption of operational systems and essential services. Xona is changing the way organizations protect themselves by solving access and liability problems through secure access and protecting these critical systems from insecure transient endpoints.

Resources



To learn more about Xona, visit . Or visit Xona at Black Hat MEA 2024 ( ) at Hall 1 - V20 in the Oregon Systems booth for more information about Xona and its features.

About Xona

Xona Systems is a leading provider of secure access solutions for critical systems and operational technology environments. By combining unmatched security with ease of deployment, Xona helps organizations reduce their attack surface and comply with industry regulations, while offering the best user experience on the market. Trusted by industry leaders across energy, manufacturing, and utilities, Xona's solutions protect critical systems around the world.

Media Contact:

Danielle Ostrovsky

Hi-Touch PR

410-302-9459

[email protected]

SOURCE Xona Systems

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED