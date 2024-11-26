UNICEF To Expand Assistance To Families With Children Living Within 30 Kilometers Of Front Line

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) will continue and expand its support for vulnerable categories of Ukrainians. In particular, families with children living within a 30-kilometer zone from the contact line in seven regions will receive UAH 21,800 to prepare for winter.

According to the website of the President of Ukraine, representatives of the foundation announced this during a conversation with Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

“We will continue to provide assistance to families with children living within a 30-kilometer zone from the contact line in seven regions. They will receive UAH 21,800 to prepare for the winter,” the statement said.

According to the Presidential Administration, almost 5 thousand families have been provided with household fuel. The program will also continue, under which families with children who have left the communities of Sumy and Kharkiv regions where mandatory evacuation has been announced will receive a one-time assistance of UAH 10,800.

In addition, the number of schools in the frontline areas that will receive cash grants from UNICEF to modernize their canteens and prepare for winter will increase from 350 to 800.

Vereshchuk thanked UNICEF Representative Munir Mammadzade for the support provided to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians with children and called for further deepening of cooperation.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, more than 2,000 families with children evacuated from Hlukhiv, Esman and Svesa communities in Sumy region received financial support from UNICEF.