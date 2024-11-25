Two More Palestinian Boys Shot Dead By Zionist Army In N. West Bank

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, Nov 26 (NNN-WAFA) – Two more Palestinian boys were shot dead, on Sunday night, by the barbaric Israeli Zionist army, during a raid on the town of Ya'bad, south of Jenin, in the northern West Bank, according to a Palestinian medical official, yesterday.

Director of Jenin Governmental Hospital, Wissam Bakr, said that, one boy was shot dead with live ammunition, in the chest and face, and the other was shot in the head, and taken to a medical centre in the town.

The Palestinian of identified, in a brief statement, the two Palestinians as, 13-year-old Muhammad Rabi' Jamal Hamarsheh and 20-year-old Ahmad Mahmoud Zaid.

Local Palestinian sources said that, the bloodthirsty Israeli Zionist forces stormed the town and opened fire at anything that moved, resulting in their deaths.

The Israeli Zionist Forces said, its soldiers spotted that, the pair were allegedly“carrying explosives, which they hurled at the security forces,” and the sadistic soldiers then opened fire, killing both of them, according to Israeli media on Monday.

Since Oct 7, last year, the West Bank has been witnessing an increasing escalation that has killed more than 770 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.– NNN-WAFA