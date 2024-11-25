SCDC Announces Annual Commitment To Support Dynamo & Dash Charities, Strengthening Community Impact

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC), a Houston-based developer of Class-A luxury multifamily housing, proudly announces its annual commitment to Dynamo & Dash Charities . This partnership underscores SCDC's dedication to making a meaningful impact in Houston by supporting programs that empower communities through education, health, and wellness initiatives.Dynamo & Dash Charities is the philanthropic arm of Houston's professional soccer teams. Its mission is to serve the greater Houston area through impactful programs that uplift underserved communities. With a focus on addressing critical needs, the foundation actively promotes youth development through education and soccer by providing free soccer programming to communities in need and assisting with equipment donation requests.Over the years, the foundation has built a strong legacy of community service. Highlights include providing scholarships for students, organizing health and fitness programs, and hosting soccer clinics to inspire and engage young athletes. These initiatives have earned the foundation's widespread recognition as a force for positive change in the Houston region.“We are thrilled to welcome SCDC as a partner in our mission to create lasting change in our community,” said [Valerie Holland, Executive Director, Dynamo & Dash Charities...“This support will allow us to expand our youth programs to communities in need and deepen our impact on Houston's most vulnerable populations.”“At SCDC, we are more than a real estate developer-we are a community builder,” said Odell Abdur-Raheem, Founder of SCDC.“Partnering with Dynamo & Dash Charities reflects our commitment to fostering a brighter future for all Houstonians. This partnership is not just about financial contributions; it's about working together to create opportunities, inspire hope, and build a legacy of compassion and resilience. We look forward to supporting the foundation's extraordinary efforts to transform lives and strengthen our city.”This annual commitment exemplifies SCDC's core mission of driving positive change both through its developments and its philanthropic endeavors. By partnering with Dynamo & Dash Charities, SCDC reaffirms its dedication to enriching the lives of Houston's residents and fostering a stronger, more connected community.About Section on Press Release:About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development CorpS.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit .All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.

