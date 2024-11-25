Italian FM: Optimistic About Reaching Ceasefire Agreement In Lebanon Soon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- Italian Foreign Antonio Tajani said on Monday that he is "optimistic" about the cessation of hostilities in Lebanon, as the situation in the Middle East dominated the first meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Fiuggi, near Rome.

The Italian top added in a press that he is hopeful for a ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, emphasizing the need to intensify international efforts, "even though it is more complicated than Gaza."

Tajani, who chaired the G7 foreign ministers' meeting, stressed the importance of continuing dialogue with all parties, urging them to exercise restraint and work towards a ceasefire in both Gaza and Lebanon.

He also noted the difficulty in reaching "an unambiguous position on the International Criminal Court decision."

The G7 ministers had discussed the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister.

Tajani said that the G7 ministers are working to reach an agreement on the wording of the decision regarding the ICC in their final statement, which will be released tomorrow.

He added, "We may not agree with the way (Netanyahu's) government acted in Gaza, but I believe we must negotiate with Netanyahu to achieve peace in Lebanon and peace in Palestine."

For his part, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said he reported to the ministers on his recent visit to Jordan and Lebanon and on the debrief by the UN Humanitarian coordinator on the catastrophic situation in Gaza.

Borrell warned that "Without a ceasefire, Lebanon will fall apart. (And that) without urgent humanitarian aid, thousands of people will starve in Gaza".

The G7 talks come amid political uncertainty following Donald Trump's election win. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attended the talks in the towns of Fiuggi and Anagni along with ministers from Britain, Canada, Germany, France, Japan, and host Italy.

Tuesday's discussions will focus on Ukraine with the attendance of its Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga. (end)

