East Point Peachtree International Film Festival (EPIFF) Wraps Up With Record-Breaking Success & Inspiring Collaboration

EAST POINT, GA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The East Point Peachtree International Festival (EPIFF) has concluded its most successful year to date, celebrating filmmaking excellence and fostering creative collaboration.Held at the Sonesta Atlanta Airport North Hotel, this year's festival featured over 200 films from filmmakers worldwide, offering a vibrant mix of cinematic storytelling and engaging discussions."2024 has been a landmark year for EPIFF," said Len Gibson, CEO and Co-Founder. "With record-breaking attendance and an extraordinary lineup, this year's festival truly reflects the creativity, diversity, and innovation of our community. Our new partnership with the East Point Convention & Visitors Bureau has been transformative, enhancing the festival's reach and driving economic growth in East Point."Chantel Ross Francois, President of the East Point Convention & Visitors Bureau, added, "EPIFF has had an incredible impact on East Point. Visitors from across the globe attended the festival, increasing business for local hotels, restaurants, and attractions. It has truly put East Point on the map as a cultural and creative hub.""EPIFF 2024 was an electrifying celebration of passion and positive energy," adds M.S. Reid, Director of Operations.“From speed networking sessions to industry insights, we witnessed unforgettable moments that turned dreams into reality. This historic year further solidified EPIFF as the international festival where the world meets, connects, and creates magic.”This year's festival saw an impressive increase in participation, with over 200 films submitted from filmmakers worldwide. The lineup showcased diverse voices and powerful perspectives across a variety of genres, while providing attendees with a rich program of panels, workshops, and networking opportunities designed to inspire and educate.“EPIFF continues to highlight the power of collaboration and innovation within the film and media industries,” says James“JB” Brown, Co-Founder of EPIFF. "Our new partnership with the East Point Convention & Visitors Bureau, alongside the city of East Point, strengthens our commitment to serving global film enthusiasts, fostering creativity, and supporting industry professionals. This year's festival has solidified our mission to grow, sustain, and elevate the film community for years to come."Festival HighlightsThe festival's programming showcased a rich array of diverse voices and perspectives, with panels, workshops, and networking sessions designed to inspire and educate. Among the key highlights:.“Speed Networking: Fast Lane to Success for Film, Music & TV Producers” - Attendees participated in timed 1-on-1 networking sessions with industryinfluencers like Tina Rodriguez, Def Jef, and Nina Packer..“The Business of Music in Film” - Industry veterans Lil Zane, Rashidi Hendricks, and Ronnie Garrett discussed the vital role of music in storytelling..“The Decolonization of Africa” - A documentary by Colette Otusheo that explored African history and culture, interviewing leaders, historians, and key figures across the continent..“Doing Film Business in East Point” - A session dedicated to enhancing film production workflows in East Point, a city eager to collaborate with filmmakers.In addition to these sessions, the festival featured panelists such as Chantel Ross Francois, Melanie Styles (CEO of Cultured South), Shawn Buchanan (East Point Chief of Police), and Randy Davidson (Founder & CEO of Georgia Entertainment).Honoring Excellence in FilmThe EPIFF Awards Breakfast celebrated filmmakers and industry leaders who have made significant contributions to film and storytelling. Honorees included:'. Generational Barrier Break Award: Cassi Davis-Patton, recognized for her decades-long career in acting.. Spotlight Awards: Actors Jacob Lattimore, Drew Sidora, and KJ Smith, celebrated for their excellence in storytelling and cultural impact.. Game Changer Award: Travis Cure, honored for his groundbreaking work in film and television and his advocacy for diversity in Hollywood.'Trailblazer Award: Nia Hill, recognized for her work as an artist, director, and producer, amplifying underrepresented voices in film and media.. East Point CVB Culture Impact Award: Patsy Jo Hilliard, the first African American woman Mayor of East Point, recognized for her transformative leadership.Closing Reception CelebrationThe festival concluded with a double screening of Mommas and The A Stands For Art, followed by a reception at the Black Art in America Gallery. During the event, Maia Nicole Smith was awarded Best Actor for her powerful monologue from Fences, and filmmakers, artists, and attendees mingled to celebrate the success of the festival.Festival Locations & SponsorsEPIFF thanks its venue hosts and sponsors for helping to make the 2024 festival a success,including:. East Point Convention & Visitors Bureau. Sonesta Atlanta Airport North. Black Art in America. Rich and Pour. Four Points by Sheraton Atlanta Airport West. Eat My Biscuits. Jaro Media. Georgia Film Office. Fulton Films. Dolapo E Film Productions & Distribution. Arrington & Phillips, LLP. XO Cherries. Sector 7 Films. YLC Candle. Truth Honey. Jasmine Burke Productions. Stateside Vodka. Upscale Magazine. Chef Kei. According To FashionFor a full list of sponsors, please visit .Looking AheadAs EPIFF continues to grow as a premier destination for film lovers and industry professionals, plans for next year's festival are already underway. "This year has reinforced our mission to grow, sustain, and elevate the global film community," said James "JB" Brown, Co-Founder of EPIFF. "We are excited to continue this work and to support filmmakers, artists, and industry professionals for years to come."For more information about the East Point Peachtree International Film Festival, visit or follow us on Instagram at EPIFFGA and Facebook at East Point Peachtree International Film Festival.About EPIFFThe East Point Peachtree International Film Festival (EPIFF), formerly known as the Peachtree Village International Film Festival (PVIFF), has been a platform for filmmakers and industry professionals for nearly two decades. Founded in 2005 as the Sweet Auburn International Film Festival, PVIFF has grown into a renowned global event, attracting over 3,500 attendees annually. In partnership with the East Point Convention & Visitors Bureau, EPIFF continues to expand its programming, offering filmmakers, artists, and industry professionals more opportunities to showcase their work and engage with audiences.

