(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends - The global 5-axis CNC machining centers market

size is estimated to grow by USD 792.5 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

6.09%

during the forecast period. Self-optimized machine cutting

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

reduction of changeover time for 5-axis cnc machines. However,

highly capital-intensive market

poses a challenge market players include DMG MORI Co. Ltd., Doosan Corp., FANUC Corp., Gebr. Heller Maschinenfabrik GmbH, GF Machining Solutions AG, GROB WERKE GmbH and Co. KG, Haas Automation Inc., Hardinge Inc., Hurco Companies Inc., Hyundai Motor Co., JTEKT Corp., Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd., Makino Inc., Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Okuma Corp, SCM GROUP Spa, Siemens AG, Starrag Group, and Yamazaki Mazak Corp.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 5-axis CNC machining centers market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

5-Axis Cnc Machining Centers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.09% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 792.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.64 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and France Key companies profiled DMG MORI Co. Ltd., Doosan Corp., FANUC Corp., Gebr. Heller Maschinenfabrik GmbH, GF Machining Solutions AG, GROB WERKE GmbH and Co. KG, Haas Automation Inc., Hardinge Inc., Hurco Companies Inc., Hyundai Motor Co., JTEKT Corp., Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd., Makino Inc., Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Okuma Corp, SCM GROUP Spa, Siemens AG, Starrag Group, and Yamazaki Mazak Corp.

Market Driver

Five-axis CNC machining centers are advanced manufacturing solutions that offer precision, adaptability, and efficiency for industrial operations. These systems utilize linear axes for X, Y, and Z movements, as well as rotating axes for A and B, enabling multi-sided machining of complex parts. Trends in this market include the medical industry's demand for high-precision components, aerospace and defense's need for lightweight structures, and hybrid manufacturing combining subtractive processes with additive technologies. CNC programming, toolpath optimization, and specialized training are essential for effective operation. Precision engineering sectors, such as aerospace, automotive, and medical, benefit from the ability to produce complex geometries with minimal setup times and cycle time. Real-time monitoring, smart instruments, and multifaceted tools ensure manufacturing efficiency and quality improvement. Vertical machining centers and horizontal machining centers cater to various industries, including petroleum, metal fabrication, commercial aviation, military systems, electric vehicles, and general machinery. Industrial robots further enhance manufacturing processes by automating material handling and labor safety. Five-axis technology's adaptability and precision make it an indispensable part of modern manufacturing processes, driving innovation in various industries.



The 5-axis CNC machining centers market is experiencing increased demand due to the significance of reducing changeover times to enhance productivity. Changeover time, the interval between the completion of one workpiece and the setup of the next, significantly impacts productivity negatively. To mitigate this issue, manufacturers are focusing on trends such as parallel operation. During parallel operation, workpieces are prepared in separate working areas while the CNC machine executes an operation on another workpiece. This approach reduces idle time and ultimately boosts productivity, making 5-axis CNC machines an attractive investment for businesses.



Market

Challenges



The 5-axis CNC machining centers market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced machining systems in various industries. Precision and adaptability are key factors driving this trend, as these systems enable the production of complex parts with high precision and efficiency. Industrial operations in sectors like aerospace, defense, medical, and automotive require intricate components with minimal setup times and optimal cycle times. Linear axes and rotating axes enable multi-sided machining, reducing the need for multiple setups and increasing manufacturing efficiency. The medical industry and high-precision components sector particularly benefit from this technology, as do industries producing complex geometries for applications in fields like aerospace and defense. Challenges in this market include the need for specialized training, toolpath optimization, and CNC programming. Hybrid manufacturing, combining subtractive processes with additive manufacturing, is a potential solution. Vertical and horizontal machining centers, industrial robots, and smart instruments are essential tools in this advanced manufacturing landscape. Safety, real-time monitoring, and cutting parameters are crucial considerations for labor safety and quality improvement. Changeover time, material handling, and manufacturing process optimization are also essential aspects of this dynamic market. The future of 5-axis CNC machining centers lies in advanced manufacturing solutions, incorporating the latest technology to meet the demands of diverse industries. The 5-axis CNC machining centers market is a significant investment for manufacturers, with raw materials accounting for approximately 48% of the overall manufacturing cost. Raw material prices, including iron, steel, aluminum, brass, and copper, significantly impact market profitability. Fluctuations in these prices necessitate frequent adjustments to pricing strategies, adding to operational expenses. Furthermore, workforce training and consultant hiring add to the financial burden. The need for continuous technological advancements also increases research and development costs, contributing to the market's high manufacturing costs.

Segment Overview



This 5-axis cnc machining centers market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Automotive

1.2 Aerospace

1.3 Metal fabrication 1.4 Others



2.1 Vertical 5-axis CNC machining centers 2.2 Horizontal 5-axis CNC machining centers



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Automotive-

The global automotive industry is experiencing significant changes due to regulatory framework updates, technological advancements, and evolving customer preferences. OEMs are responding by launching new vehicle categories, such as micro-SUVs and mid-size pickup trucks, to cater to diverse customer segments. Strict emission regulations and fuel efficiency standards are pushing automakers to adopt advanced manufacturing technologies, including 5-axis CNC machining centers. These systems enable cost-effective production of automotive parts and components with high precision. Despite the popularity of 3-axis machining, 5-axis CNC systems are increasingly preferred for turning and milling operations. The increasing demand for automobiles, particularly in oil-importing countries like India and China, will drive the growth of the 5-axis CNC machining centers market in the forecast period. The low gasoline prices are also fueling investment in the automotive sector, leading to higher adoption of these advanced manufacturing technologies.

Research Analysis

The 5-axis CNC machining centers market represents the latest evolution in advanced machining systems, offering unparalleled precision and adaptability for industrial operations. These systems enable the production of complex parts with intricate geometries, reducing setup times and increasing efficiency. 5-axis machining centers utilize both linear axes for X, Y, and Z movements, as well as rotating axes for B and C movements, allowing for multi-sided machining. Industries such as medical, aerospace, petroleum, and metal fabrication benefit greatly from these high-precision components. Hybrid manufacturing, combining 5-axis machining with other processes like additive manufacturing, further expands the capabilities of these systems. Vertical and horizontal machining centers are common types, each with their unique advantages. Cycle time and material handling are critical factors in optimizing manufacturing processes, while quality improvement and changeover time are essential for maintaining competitiveness. Computer Numerical Control (CNC) technology ensures precise tool movement, and the manufacturing process is streamlined through efficient setup and production processes.

Market Research Overview

The 5-axis CNC machining centers market encompasses advanced machining systems designed for manufacturing complex parts with high precision and adaptability. Industrial operations rely on these systems to produce intricate components with minimal setup times and increased manufacturing efficiency. 5-axis technology incorporates linear axes for X, Y, and Z movements, as well as rotating axes for B and C axes, enabling multisided machining and manufacturing of complex geometries. Industries such as medical, aerospace and defense, petroleum, and automotive benefit from the production of high precision components using these systems. Hybrid manufacturing, subtractive processes, and CNC programming are integral to the manufacturing process, requiring specialized training for operators. Real-time monitoring, toolpath optimization, and smart instruments enhance the production process, reducing cycle time and changeover time. Vertical and horizontal machining centers cater to various industries, including aerospace, defense, commercial aviation, electric vehicles, and general machinery. The integration of industrial robots and advanced manufacturing solutions further streamlines manufacturing processes, ensuring labor safety and quality improvement.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



Automotive



Aerospace



Metal Fabrication

Others

Product



Vertical 5-axis CNC Machining Centers

Horizontal 5-axis CNC Machining Centers

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



South America Middle East And Africa



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

