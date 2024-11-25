Trade Surplus Shrinks As Brazil’S Current Account Woes Deepen In October

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's shows signs of growth, but fiscal remains a pressing concern. The country posted a current account deficit of $5.88 billion in October 2024.



This figure marks a worrying shift from the $451 million surplus seen in October 2023. The trade balance surplus decreased to $3.441 billion in October 2024.



This significant drop from $8.589 billion in 2023 raises questions about Brazil's export competitiveness. The decline in trade surplus contributes to the widening current account deficit, potentially straining the country's fiscal position.



Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) exceeded expectations, reaching $5.717 billion in October 2024. While this helps offset some of the current account deficit, it may mask underlying structural issues in the economy.



Over-reliance on foreign investment could leave Brazil vulnerable to external shocks. The services deficit grew to $3.893 billion, up from $3.852 billion in October 2023.







This increase, driven by rising costs for streaming services and online betting, reflects changing consumer habits. However, it also signals a potential drain on foreign exchange reserves.

Balancing Growth with Fiscal Discipline

Brazil's primary income account deficit widened to $5.757 billion, up from $4.619 billion. This increase suggests growing costs related to foreign investments in Brazil, potentially impacting long-term fiscal sustainability.



The cumulative current account deficit for 2024 reached $43.575 billion by October, representing 2.23% of Brazil's GDP. This ratio, the highest since February 2024, indicates growing external imbalances that could threaten economic stability.



Brazil's central bank projects a current account deficit of $51 billion for 2024, or 2.3% of GDP. For 2025, they anticipate a further increase to $60 billion, or 2.7% of GDP.



These projections raise concerns about the country's ability to manage its external accounts effectively. The government expects a primary deficit of 28.3 billion reais ($4.96 billion) in 2024.



While this falls within the tolerance band of 0.25% of GDP, it underscores the ongoing struggle to achieve fiscal balance. The repeated postponement of surplus targets casts doubt on the government's commitment to fiscal discipline.



Brazil's economic narrative reveals a complex interplay of factors. The country balances growth aspirations with fiscal constraints, but the sustainability of this approach is questionable.



The coming months will be crucial in determining whether Brazil can address its fiscal challenges while maintaining economic growth.

