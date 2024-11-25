In Kharkiv, Number Of People Injured In Rocket Attack Has Risen To 25

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of of a missile attack on Kharkiv by the Russian in the morning has increased to 25 people.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.



































































































“Two more women have sought medical assistance. Thus, the number of victims has increased to 25 people,” the post reads.

Attack on: number of wounded increased to 19

As reported, at about 8:30 a.m. on Monday, November 25, Russian troops attacked the central part of Kharkiv, hitting a courtyard near high-rise buildings.

Video: Official telegram channel of the Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office

There were 23 reported injuries. Forty-one buildings were damaged, including the building of the Kyiv district administration, which housed the ASC. According to preliminary data, the attack was carried out from the S-400 air defense system.