In Kharkiv, Number Of People Injured In Rocket Attack Has Risen To 25
Date
11/25/2024 3:09:29 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of victims of a missile attack on Kharkiv by the Russian army in the morning has increased to 25 people.
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Two more women have sought medical assistance. Thus, the number of victims has increased to 25 people,” the post reads.
As reported, at about 8:30 a.m. on Monday, November 25, Russian troops attacked the central part of Kharkiv, hitting a courtyard near high-rise buildings.
Video: Official telegram channel of the Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office
There were 23 reported injuries. Forty-one buildings were damaged, including the building of the Kyiv district administration, which housed the ASC. According to preliminary data, the attack was carried out from the S-400 air defense system.
