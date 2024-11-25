(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Wellington, Fla. November 25th, 2024- With preparations for the Florida polo season underway, the International Polo Tour is launching a heavily-anticipated apparel collaboration with PoloGearTM designed with fans and players in mind. The partnership will also be supporting We Will Survive Cancer, a charity that has worked with the IPT for over a decade (a milestone celebrated at the recent Sunset Polo Fall Ball in September).



"For years, our fans and ship guests have asked us how they could purchase IPT-branded jerseys to show the world their support," said Team Captain and Founder Tareq Salahi. "Now, we can offer them amazing replicas designed by one of the best businesses in the industry- all while supporting an incredible charity helping cancer patients and their families."



Since 1993, PoloGearTM has produced top-quality technical and apparel goods for polo players and fans. The company has built its reputation on true passion for the game, and products are developed based on ever-changing feedback from top players, trainers, and doctors to ensure durability, safety, and excellence.



Salahi stated, "This partnership is an incredible step forward, and we know our fans will agree it was worth the wait when they see the final pirate fun-themed jerseys. Previously, jerseys were available for team members only. We can't wait to see a stadium full of WWSC Hotels at Sea, Polo Gear-wearing attendees in 2025!"



PoloGearTM Founder Gary Fellers stated, "We are excited to launch our partnership with the International Polo Tour. This collection has been carefully designed to be perfect for all IPT fans, and we have crafted them to our highest standards."



Fellers added, "As fellow lovers of Polo, we always enjoy seeing fans express themselves and show support for their favorite teams. We are grateful to be part of such a beautiful partnership, one that will benefit those who need it most."



The International Polo Tour's collaboration with We Will Survive Cancer & PoloGearTM will be available online and in-person ahead of future games.





About the International Polo Tour:



The International Polo Tour, founded by Captain Tareq Salahi, brings the love of Polo to a wider audience, uniting international cultures in a celebration of both their common bonds and their diversity. From Snow Polo to Beach Polo to Elephant Polo, IPT provides support worldwide, including Argentina, Australia, Asia, England, South America, Italy, and throughout the United States including the high net worth region of the Capitol Region area of Washington D.C and the North East & Florida markets.



This game is rich with tradition in markets around the world, reaching far beyond the field. To fully capture the spirit of America and its international challengers, as well as the imagination and enthusiasm of their people, this cooperative effort combines government relations, upscale consumer goods, and tourism initiatives. It serves as an economic development engine for the United States and its international partners.



The IPT is thankful for all of its incredible sponsors, including ESPN, Hotels at Sea® Luxury Cruises, Scenic Luxury Cruises, Emerald Cruises, Resorts at Sea®, Stella Artois, Michelob Ultra, Nutrl Vodka, Oui Producciones, Equine Sports Marketing, Oasis Winery® & Celebration Vineyards.



About PoloGearTM:



Since 1993, PoloGearTM has provided the finest technical and apparel products for the sport of Polo. Our business model comes from the perspective of the polo player and our passion for the game, horses and fellow camaraderie extending around the globe. Polo is very personal to PoloGear and we strive to share that passion through each of our products.



We are committed to continually refine and redefine our products to achieve excellence through design and safety for the exciting sport of Polo. We are constantly working to manufacture and provide top quality, most innovative and technically advanced products available.



We have been blessed to live the "Polo Way Of Life" and that is and will continue to be reflected in our fashion, products, character and the PoloGear brand. We extend an open invitation to join us on this exciting Polo journey and become a part of our PoloGearTM worldwide community.



About We Will Survive Cancer:



We Will Survive Cancer, now in its 16th year, is a charity dedicated to assisting cancer patients and their families with services not provided by traditional medical or support organizations. WWSC is a 501(c)3 Charitable organization that raises money through donations of cash, services, equipment, and speciality items, all of which go to helping families with child care, family counseling, managing household finances, arranging family transportation to visit the patient, and to providing general assistance to the families of the cancer patients. The organization's goal is to lift some of the burdens from impacted families, allowing them to receive the proper support they need to survive. Since its inception, WWSC has operated solely with volunteers, delivering services and organizing events for thousands of recipients.

