Deputy FM Receives Outgoing Sri Lankan Amb.
Date
11/25/2024 3:03:05 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Monday outgoing Sri Lankan Ambassador to Kuwait Kandeepan Balasubramaniam on the occasion of the end of his mission in the country. (end)
