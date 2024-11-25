Deputy FM Receives Outgoing Sri Lankan Amb.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- Deputy Foreign Ambassador Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad received on Monday outgoing Sri Lankan Ambassador to Kuwait Kandeepan Balasubramaniam on the occasion of the end of his mission in the country. (end) nma

