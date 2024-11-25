Newly Elected Jaffna MP Pays Tributes To Prabhakaran
Date
11/25/2024
(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia)
Colombo, November 25 (Daily Mirror) – Jaffna District Independent MP Archuuna Ramanathan paid tributes to slain LTTE leader Veluppillai Prabhakaran claiming that Prabakaran was his god.
Posting a live video, he said his father was a former Police officer of the Sri Lankan government and that he had joined the LTTE police in 1987.
“My father was a police officer of the Sri Lankan government. He worked everywhere in the country. He moved to Jaffna after the 1983 riots and started a liberation from that time against government due to racist treatment,” he said.
“We are not racists. We are Sri Lankan Tamils. We remeber the lives lost during the war this month. Prabakaran, my god, stated that he is not against the Sinhala people but only the Sinhala government which killed us,” he said.
