Wesbanco Inc. Names Jan Pattishall-Krupinski As Chief Administrative Officer

WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC ), a diversified, multi-state holding company, announced today the appointment of Jan Pattishall-Krupinski to the role of Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, effective immediately. This strategic move underscores the organization's commitment to advancing its leadership structure to support sustainable long-term growth and align with evolving business and stakeholder needs.

In her new role, Pattishall-Krupinski, a WesBanco veteran, reports directly to WesBanco President and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Jackson and oversees bank and loan operations, customer service, corporate strategy and project management. Her expanded structure and scope reflect WesBanco's focus on operational excellence and strategic alignment, which is designed to drive greater agility and accelerate the execution of organizational goals.

"Jan's promotion to Chief Administrative Officer recognizes her exceptional leadership and strategic contributions over her past 13 years of service to our organization," said Jackson. "Her expertise has been instrumental in guiding transformative initiatives, including leadership roles in multiple acquisitions, our core banking system transformation and advancements in technology and operations. This new role elevates the importance of integrating business operations and strategy at the executive level, ensuring we continue to be positioned for success in a dynamic marketplace."

Pattishall-Krupinski joined WesBanco in 2011, most recently serving as Executive Vice President and Director of Operations.

"I am honored to step into the role of Chief Administrative Officer as WesBanco continues its growth and transformation. This opportunity is a testament to the collaboration and excellence of our teams, who have been instrumental in shaping our success. I look forward to building on this foundation to drive operational excellence, embrace innovation and enhance the customer experience in every interaction," said Pattishall-Krupinski.

Pattishall-Krupinski has a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Penn State University and graduated from the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School. She serves on the boards of Crittenton Services, Leadership West Virginia and The Junior League of Wheeling. She is based at WesBanco's corporate headquarters in Wheeling, West Virginia.

About Wesbanco, Inc.

With over 150 years as a community-focused, regional financial services partner, WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBC ) and its subsidiaries build lasting prosperity through relationships and solutions that empower our customers for success in their financial journeys. Customers across our eight-state footprint choose WesBanco for the comprehensive range and personalized delivery of our retail and commercial banking solutions, as well as trust, brokerage, wealth management and insurance services, all designed to advance their financial goals. Through the strength of our teams, we leverage large bank capabilities and local focus to help make every community we serve a better place for people and businesses to thrive. Headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, WesBanco has $18.5 billion in total assets, with our Trust and Investment Services holding $6.1 billion of assets under management and securities account values (including annuities) of $1.9 billion through our broker/dealer, as of September 30, 2024. Learn more at



