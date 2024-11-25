(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global system integration services

size is estimated to grow by USD 140.69 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

6.8%

during the forecast period. Need for enhanced business process efficiency

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increased adoption of cloud-based integration solutions. However,

technical issues and delays in integrating large-scale it projects

Key market players include Accenture Plc, Atos SE, BAE Systems Plc, Capgemini Service SAS, CGI Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CMS IT Services, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Salesforce Inc., Simform, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and NEC Corporation, Accenture Plc., General Dynamics Corporation, Harris Corporation,Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Leidos Corporation, HCL Technologies







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global System Integration Services Market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

System Integration Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.8% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 140.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.14 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK, Spain, Italy, Germany, Thailand, Australia Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Atos SE, BAE Systems Plc, Capgemini Service SAS, CGI Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CMS IT Services, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Salesforce Inc., Simform, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and NEC Corporation, Accenture Plc., General Dynamics Corporation, Harris Corporation,Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Leidos Corporation, HCL Technologies

Market Driver

Cloud computing solutions have revolutionized IT infrastructure for organizations, enabling the shift from on-premises supply chain management systems to cloud-based models. Integration services, specifically integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) and data platform-as-a-service (dPaaS), facilitate seamless data exchange within and outside enterprises. The rise of these services is driven by faster connectivity and the decline of on-premises platform solutions. SaaS technology has further enhanced application and data integration, leading to improved management, configuration, and governance. This evolution has made cloud-based integration solutions a major growth driver in the system integration services market.



The System Integration Services market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing adoption of technology and the need for seamless data exchange between systems. Cloud technology, technologies, and services are key trends in this market. Companies are investing in infrastructure to support these trends, such as Applications, Digital, Exchanging, Financials, Infastructure, Levels, Mobile, Payments, and Services. Additionally, the use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies is becoming more prevalent in system integration, enabling more efficient and effective integration processes. Organizations are also focusing on customization and flexibility to meet unique business needs. Overall, the System Integration Services market is poised for continued growth as businesses seek to optimize their technology investments and improve operational efficiency.



Market

Challenges



Large enterprises face challenges in integrating their complex IT infrastructure due to the intricacies of organizational structures. Integration tools with insufficient greatness can prolong implementation times, increase costs, and heighten the risk of failure. Technical glitches hinder business performance by delaying system implementation and limiting adaptability to changing requirements. Consequently, addressing these challenges is crucial for the growth of the system integration services market. The System Integration Services market faces several challenges in implementing and managing complex systems. These include the need for interoperability between different systems and technologies, ensuring data security and compliance with regulations, and the need for real-time processing and analytics. Additionally, the increasing use of cloud-based systems and the adoption of Agile methodologies add to the complexity of system integration projects. To address these challenges, organizations require skilled professionals with expertise in various technologies and integration tools, as well as strong project management and communication skills. Furthermore, the use of standardized integration frameworks and best practices can help streamline the integration process and reduce costs.

Segment Overview

This system integration services market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 BFSI

1.2 Government

1.3 Telecom

1.4 Retail 1.5 Others



2.1 Infrastructure Integration

2.2 Consulting 2.3 Application Integration



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

BFSI-

System integration services enable BFSI companies to offer personalized experiences to customers by seamlessly connecting different systems. Integrating CRM with banking systems provides quick access to customer information, while payment gateways ensure secure transactions. Centralized data management from consolidated information enables deeper insights for data-driven decisions, trend identification, risk mitigation, and targeted marketing. System integrators must understand BFSI sector complexities and streamline processes to reduce overhead costs. Back-office operations face challenges from economic uncertainty, NPAs, regulatory norms, and monetary policies. Digitalization and IT modernization drive the need for system integration in aligning front-office and back-office software, such as CRM and electronic payment systems, and mobile banking applications. The Bank of England's award of a system integration contract to Accenture for their new RTGS system is an example of this trend. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the BFSI segment of the global system integration services market.

Research Analysis

The System Integration Services Market encompasses the integration of various cloud technologies into End-use industries' IT infrastructure to optimize Business processes and enhance Operational efficiency. This involves the integration of Data exchange platforms and Network components in the IT environment to facilitate Digital transformations. Legacy infrastructure and systems pose challenges during Service Level Agreements (SLAs) implementation, necessitating the need for System Integration. The App economy, MDS System Integration, and Smpl ID are integral parts of IT & telecom, requiring seamless integration with Third parties and Cloud Integration. The Data Cloud Alliance, Confluent, Databricks, and Mongo DB are among the technologies driving the System Integration Services Market, enabling efficient data management and processing.

Market Research Overview

The System Integration Services Market encompasses the provision of services that enable the implementation and integration of various information technology (IT) systems and business processes. These services ensure seamless communication and data exchange between different systems, enhancing overall operational efficiency and effectiveness. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of digital technologies, the need for business agility, and the growing complexity of IT landscapes. Key services offered include application integration, data integration, process integration, and platform integration. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the rising demand for advanced integration solutions that can handle large volumes of data and support real-time analytics. Additionally, the increasing trend towards cloud-based solutions and the growing importance of IoT and AI are expected to create new opportunities in the market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



BFSI



Government



Telecom



Retail

Others

Service



Infrastructure Integration



Consulting

Application Integration

Deployment

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

