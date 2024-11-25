TRACCOM INC. (Pink Open Market Symbol: TRCC) COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF VULCAIN, INC.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Traccom (Pink Open Symbol: TRCC) is pleased to announce that on November 13, 2024, it acquired all of the capital stock of Vulcain, Inc. ("Vulcain"). As a result of the acquisition, Vulcain has become a wholly owned and main operating subsidiary of Traccom effective immediately.

Upon completion of the transaction on November 13, 2024, Vulcain were issued 117,813,680 shares of common stock of Traccom in exchange for the of 100% of the capital stock of Vulcain. This represents 95% of the fully diluted shares of Traccom after the issuance thereof.



With the transaction, Vulcain added three members to the Traccom board of directors, with Greg Duffell as CEO, President and CFO, Peter Stockmann as President of the Americas, and replaced Traccom's management.

This marks a significant milestone for Vulcain. The company will broaden its market presence in the growing opportunity for Artificial Intelligence (AI) based data solutions. "Trading as a public entity on the Pink Open Market is an important step for Vulcain as we continue to evolve and expand our reach within the Causal AI and Knowledge Management sector," said Greg Duffell, CEO of Traccom. "This transaction will provide us with greater access to capital, enhance our visibility in the marketplace, and allow more investors to participate in our growth story."

Becoming a publicly traded company will allow Vulcain to enhance their visibility. This reflects the company's commitment to increasing shareholder value and advancing its corporate growth strategy in Causal AI and Knowledge Management space.

Former Traccom CEO and continuing Board member, Harry Steck stated, "For Traccom's shareholders, this transaction provides the

opportunity to be invested in one of today's most exciting industries with an impressive technology and management team."

Vulcain has commercialized casual AI solutions across various industries including leading US brands in the Consumer-Packaged Goods (CPG) sector to generate annual recurring revenues (ARR) for the company. Vulcain is planning a next phase of expansion into Insurance, Healthcare, Financial Services and other industries. Vulcain uses causal machine learning algorithms and human domain experts to provide high quality causal features necessary for an accurate AI solution. Vulcain's Causal AI Platform includes causal reasoning models to provide predictive outcomes that identify and explain event risks and opportunities for businesses. Vulcain will continue to focus on bringing human domain knowledge into AI solutions and driving value for organizations seeking to unleash the knowledge from their vast amounts of data, content and domain expertise.

Trading Symbol: TRCC

Market Segment: Pink Open Market
Sector: Technology, AI

About Traccom, Inc.

The company is at the intersection of human and artificial intelligence, leading the charge to AI 3.0 with high value feature solutions for business. Vulcain's Causal AI platform is used for harmonizing, testing, and validating data for extracting and commercializing knowledge. The Vulcain platform combines hundreds of millions of AI ready data sets and human domain knowledge to provide a ready to use solution that can be customized, scaled and adapted for customer use-cases and human intervention. With a commitment to human-AI, excellence, sustainability, and customer-centric solutions, the company believes that it is poised for long-term growth and success in the global AI marketplace.

For more information about the company and its wholly owned subsidiary Vulcain, Inc., visit .

